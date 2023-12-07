Browns defense ready for turnaround against the Jaguars in Week 14

The Browns defense is locked in as they return home after two lackluster performances on the road. In the last two games, the defense has recorded one sack and forced one turnover. After recording one tackle for loss against the Rams, the defense is ready to show out against the Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday.

The Jaguars offense has not named their starting quarterback after Trevor Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday against the Bengals. He returned to practice Thursday in limited capacity. His backup QB C.J. Beathard was limited in practice Thursday because of an injury to his left non-throwing shoulder.

"Maybe Trevor Lawrence plays and he's himself, he has his full mobility; maybe he plays, and he doesn't have his mobility; and then maybe he doesn't play at all and Bethard plays," DC Jim Schwartz said. "So, I think that our game plan is probably about 25 percent bigger this week. And it's not actually going to be 25 percent bigger within the game, it's going to be 25 percent bigger to be able to handle all the different things that have come up."

The Jaguars offense has been fairly good this season. They have thrown 3,093 pass yards, which is 11th in the league. They complete 68.5 percent of their throws, which is fifth in the league, and average 7.4 yards per catch, seventh in the NFL.