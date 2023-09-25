Team Coverage

Presented by

Browns defense showcasing how they can be one of the best in the league 

Cleveland has allowed just one touchdown on defense in first three weeks

Sep 25, 2023 at 05:37 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

D best

After the Browns defense put up a terrific performance against the Titans in which they allowed three points the entire game, the defense went out to celebrate together for S Grant Delpit and CB MJ Emerson's birthdays.

The unit has been bonding with each other since training camp and credits their relationships off the field as one of the reasons they are in sync on the field.

"OTAs were a little slow when we first came together just because we had to learn the defense and get to know our teammates," CB Juan Thornhill said. "But we've been doing an outstanding job, like hanging outside the facility. That's what's allowing us to play so much better because we know our teammates. It makes you want to play better for the guy next to you when he's your brother and not just a teammate."

The Browns defense can make a strong case for being one of the best in the NFL. The defense's ability to prevent scoring opportunities is unmatched, contributing significantly to the team's success in holding opponents to an average of 6.67 points over three games. They currently lead the league in efficiency; the secondary has allowed 136 yards per game and the run defense allowed 156 rushing yards – 52 rush yards per game.

They have the best third-down defense in the league, allowing a conversion only 36 percent of the time. The Browns defense has also only given up one touchdown through three games. They've held both the Bengals and the Titans to under 150 net yards.

The Browns new defense, led by DC Jim Schwartz, is living up to the preseason expectations through three games.

"Well, I think the credit goes to everybody," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think to play at the level that we're playing at right now takes everybody, players, coaches. Obviously, Jim's doing a great job, I think, leading that defensive side, including with the defensive coaches. I think Jim does a great job of coaching the coaches, but I think it's everybody."

Sunday's defensive dominance against the Titans was the latest example. The Browns sacked QB Ryan Tannehill five times and held the Titans to 94 net yards of total offense. DE Myles Garrett contributed 3.5 sacks to the team's total of five sacks, bringing his season total to 4.5.

According to Pro Football Focus, in Week 3, Garrett had the best pass rush grade with 93.2. He also had the best pass rush win rate with 34.6.

"The guy's a freak," Thornhill said. "If you have to have two guys protect him, then it's hard to stop him. His IQ is at another level."

It's still early, but Garrett and the Browns defense certainly are at the top of the league in best defenses. Their next tests will come in upcoming matchups against the Ravens and the 49ers, but they have shown they can compete with anyone on any given Sunday.

"Just seeing the talent that we have and it's finally coming together, and the world is starting to see it," Thornhill said. "Guys are making a lot of plays, and everyone is starting to recognize what we're really capable of."

Related Content

news

WR Amari Cooper wreaked havoc on Titans cornerbacks in Week 3 matchup

Cooper forced four penalties on the Titans defense
news

How the Browns offense can rejuvenate their passing game against Titans

The Titans have given up 563 passing yards in two games
news

RB Kareem Hunt is ready to showcase his game in return to the Browns

Hunt adds depth to the Browns running backs following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury
news

How the Browns defense can shut down the Titans offense

Breaking down how the Browns defense can find success against Titans offense
news

Browns are confident in the passing game ahead of Week 2

OC Alex Van Pelt sees importance of having big, explosive plays in their offense
news

Jim Schwartz, defensive backs ready for the challenge heading to Pittsburgh

Browns defensive backs look to replicate Week 1 performance
news

Dawand Jones "can't wait" for his first start and is ready to compete against T.J. Watt

Browns are confident in Jones to play well in Week 2 against Steelers
news

David Njoku to act in first national film featuring Harvey Keitel, Tyrese Gibson

Njoku will appear in "The Wrecker"
news

Greg Newsome II has kept receipts, and is prepared to face off against the Bengals' wide receivers

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz believes a key to the game will be in how they run after the catch
news

Amari Cooper feels good, is "ready to go" Sunday against Bengals

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt says Cooper looks like his old self.
news

Deshaun Watson ready to showcase who he is as quarterback in Week 1 against the Bengals

Watson believes he has evolved to a new level as quarterback of the Browns
Advertising