Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

Cleveland hosts Tampa Bay for Week 12

Nov 22, 2022 at 12:13 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 12 game Sunday against the Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on FOX.

Offense

Position1st2nd3rd4th
WRAmari CooperAnthony SchwartzMichael Woods II
LTJedrick Wills Jr.James Hudson III
LGJoel BitonioDrew Forbes
C*Ethan PocicHjalte Froholdt
RGWyatt Teller
RTJack ConklinChris Hubbard
TEDavid Njoku
WRDonovan Peoples-JonesDavid BellDemetric Felton Jr.
QBJacoby BrissettJoshua DobbsKellen Mond
RBNick ChubbKareem HuntD'Ernest JohnsonJerome Ford
TEHarrison BryantPharaoh Brown

Defense

Position1st2nd3rd
LDEMyles GarrettIsaiah ThomasChase Winovich
LDTJordan ElliottTommy TogiaiBen Stille
RDTTaven Bryan*Perrion Winfrey
RDEJadeveon ClowneyAlex Wright
WILLJeremiah Owusu-KoramoahTony Fields II
MIKEDeion JonesJordan Kunaszyk
SAMSione Takitaki
LCBDenzel WardGreedy WilliamsA.J. Green
RCB*Greg Newsome IIMartin Emerson Jr.Thomas Graham Jr.
SSGrant DelpitRonnie Harrison Jr.
FSJohn Johnson III*D'Anthony Bell

Special Teams

Position1st2nd3rd
PCorey Bojorquez
KCade York
HCorey Bojoroquez
KRJerome Ford
PRDemetric Felton Jr.
LSCharley Hughlett

* - injured

# - Designated for return

