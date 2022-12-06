Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 14 vs. Bengals

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 14 game Sunday against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|*Anthony Schwartz
|Michael Woods II
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|James Hudson III
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|Drew Forbes
|C
|Hjalte Froholdt
|Greg Mancz
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|RT
|Jack Conklin
|Chris Hubbard
|TE
|David Njoku
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|David Bell
|Demetric Felton Jr.
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|Jacoby Brissett
|Kellen Mond
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Jerome Ford
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|Pharaoh Brown
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|Isaiah Thomas
|Chase Winovich
|LDT
|Jordan Elliott
|Tommy Togiai
|Ben Stille
|RDT
|Taven Bryan
|Perrion Winfrey
|RDE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Alex Wright
|WILL
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Tony Fields II
|MIKE
|*Sione Takitaki
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|SAM
|Deion Jones
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|Greedy Williams
|A.J. Green
|RCB
|Greg Newsome II
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Thomas Graham Jr.
|SS
|Grant Delpit
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|FS
|John Johnson III
|D'Anthony Bell
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|P
|Corey Bojorquez
|K
|Cade York
|H
|Corey Bojoroquez
|KR
|Jerome Ford
|PR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
* - injured
# - Designated for return