By the numbers: Costly turnover puts Browns in early hole

Cleveland falls to the Ravens, 28-3, without QB Deshaun Watson

Oct 01, 2023 at 04:43 PM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

We are analyzing the key figures from the Browns' 28-3 defeat to the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

52 - On the second offensive drive for the Browns, CB Brandon Stephens intercepted a tipped pass and returned it for 52 yards, putting Baltimore in the red zone to set up its first touchdown.

0 - The Browns did not score any points in the second half.

7 - The defense recorded seven tackles for loss during Sunday's game.

3 - The Browns defense recorded three sacks, including one from Myles Garrett, who recorded the 80th of his career. Garrett tied T.J. Watt for becoming the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach 80 sacks.

1 - The defense forced one turnover, a fumble on a QB Lamar Jackson handoff.

3 - The Browns, meanwhile, threw three interceptions, one in the first and two in the fourth quarter.

46 - After entering the game as questionable, TE David Njoku had his best statistical game of the season with six receptions for 46 yards.

4 - The Ravens scored two rushing and two receiving touchdowns for four scores on the day.

80 - Ravens TE Mark Andrews had five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

93 - The Browns rushed for 93 net yards.

Photos: Week 4 - Ravens at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Ravens in Week 4

1 / 74
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 1, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
