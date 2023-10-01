By the numbers: Costly turnover puts Browns in early hole

We are analyzing the key figures from the Browns' 28-3 defeat to the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

52 - On the second offensive drive for the Browns, CB Brandon Stephens intercepted a tipped pass and returned it for 52 yards, putting Baltimore in the red zone to set up its first touchdown.

0 - The Browns did not score any points in the second half.

7 - The defense recorded seven tackles for loss during Sunday's game.

3 - The Browns defense recorded three sacks, including one from Myles Garrett, who recorded the 80th of his career. Garrett tied T.J. Watt for becoming the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach 80 sacks.

1 - The defense forced one turnover, a fumble on a QB Lamar Jackson handoff.

3 - The Browns, meanwhile, threw three interceptions, one in the first and two in the fourth quarter.

46 - After entering the game as questionable, TE David Njoku had his best statistical game of the season with six receptions for 46 yards.

4 - The Ravens scored two rushing and two receiving touchdowns for four scores on the day.

80 - Ravens TE Mark Andrews had five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.