Browns draft radar: Arizona State WR Jaelen Strong

Why the Browns would be interested: This applies to any receiver who projects as a first-round pick. Though Cleveland addressed the position heavily in free agency with the additions of Dwayne Bowe and Brian Hartline, there's still some space in the Browns receivers room for a young, big-play threat who could potentially be a staple as the team's No. 1 target for years to come. Strong, a Philadelphia native, put up consistently big numbers in his two seasons with the Sun Devils, racking up 2,287 yards and 17 touchdowns while reeling off a number of big plays. He has prototypical size for a No. 1 wide receiver and carries the confidence teams like at the position. Though he hasn't been lumped together with top-three wide receivers Kevin White, Amari Cooper and DeVante Parker, he believes he belongs with them.

Why he could be around at 12: It'd be a shock to see Strong off the board by 12. And at 19, when the Browns are poised to make their second of two first-round picks, there's good reason to believe he'll still be there. Once White, Cooper and Parker are off the board, there's expected to be a bit of a lull with wide receivers flying off the board. The emergence of UCF's Breshad Perriman and the risk/reward allure of Dorial Green-Beckham could also bump Strong down to the Browns or beyond.

Why he won't be around at 12 or 19: Again, 12 is not the concern. The team in front of the Browns, Kansas City, could throw a wrench into everything when it pertains to Strong because the Chiefs are in the market for another play-making wide receiver to team alongside Jeremy Maclin. Another team that could potentially beef up at wide receiver is Miami, which traded No. 1 target Mike Wallace to the Vikings and released Hartline. The Dolphins have the 14th pick.

Stat to know: Strong had a reception of 20 yards or longer in 10 of the 12 games he played in 2014.

Quote to note: "That's just an honor. He's going to finish as one of the greatest receivers ever to play this game. I can't wait to get to the NFL and see how we match up." - Strong, on the frequent comparisons of him to Larry Fitzgerald.