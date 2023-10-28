Transactions

Browns elevate RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster

Browns also elevate T Ty Nsekhe from the practice squad to the active roster

Oct 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM
Sat Tansactions Week 8

The Browns have elevated T Ty Nsekhe and RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad.

Nsekhe (6-8, 325) is in his 10th NFL season out of Texas State. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Nsekhe has appeared in 104 regular season games with 25 starts with the Rams (2012 and 2022), Commanders (2015-18), Bills (2019-20), Cowboys (2021) and Browns (2023). Last season, he started eight games with the Rams. He joined the Browns practice squad prior to Week 2 and has appeared in one game this season. Nsekhe will wear No. 72.

Wilkins (6-0, 204) is a sixth-year player out of Ole Miss. Originally selected by the Indianapolis in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has played in 54 regular season games (four starts) and compiled 208 carries for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns. He has added 35 receptions for 233 yards. Wilkins spent time with the Browns during the preseason this year. He will wear No. 30.

