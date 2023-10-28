Browns elevate RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster

The Browns have elevated T Ty Nsekhe and RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad.

Nsekhe (6-8, 325) is in his 10th NFL season out of Texas State. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Nsekhe has appeared in 104 regular season games with 25 starts with the Rams (2012 and 2022), Commanders (2015-18), Bills (2019-20), Cowboys (2021) and Browns (2023). Last season, he started eight games with the Rams. He joined the Browns practice squad prior to Week 2 and has appeared in one game this season. Nsekhe will wear No. 72.