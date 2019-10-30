Browns face the facts of season thus far but carry 'singular focus' into pivotal game vs. Denver

The respective records of Cleveland's next nine opponents? Nowhere near what it saw through the first seven weeks of the season, starting Sunday against the 2-6 Broncos.

That storyline or line of questioning just doesn't carry much weight with a team that realizes it's been its own worst enemy, especially when it pertains to penalties and turnovers, throughout the first half of the season.

"This is a group effort, and everybody has to understand that this is a group effort," Kitchens said. "I am talking about everybody in our locker room has to understand that we are all accountable to the things that have been happening.

"This is a new day. We are trying to get better in that area, and I am confident that we will."

The Browns' hopes and dreams for this season, as many players have stressed since Sunday's loss, are still alive and well despite the disappointing start. They just can't let themselves think beyond the Broncos because the odds of achieving those hopes and dreams take a major hit if they can't stop their losing skid sooner rather than later.