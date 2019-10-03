Browns Fit state-of-the-art fitness center downtown opening in November

The Cleveland Browns in November will officially open Browns Fit, a new team-themed state-of-the-art fitness center located in Downtown Cleveland. Presale specials for Browns Fit Founding Memberships will be available to fans and workout enthusiasts alike beginning on Saturday.

Browns Fit – a 20,000-plus square foot fitness facility in the Flats of Downtown Cleveland (1111 West 10th Street, Cleveland) – offers members an opportunity to "Train Like the Pros" through access to various high-quality workout equipment, personal training, elite and proprietary group fitness classes, a nutrition bar and recovery lounge, full-amenity locker rooms, Browns Fit retail and more.

"Browns Fit is a unique facility where fans can connect with the Browns in a new way while also focusing on overall health and wellness," said Browns Executive Vice President/COO Dave Jenkins. "We are excited to open our first fitness center in Downtown Cleveland and to partner with an industry leader like Mark Mastrov and his team."

The fitness center's launch is in partnership with industry expert Mark Mastrov, the founder of multiple globally recognized brands like 24 Hour Fitness, UFC Gym and Crunch Fitness. Through this endeavor, the Browns will join the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in providing high-class training facilities with individual team focuses in the hearts of their home cities.

"We are excited to launch Browns Fit," said Mastrov. "No gym in the Cleveland market will offer the innovation and combination of high-end amenities and affordability found at Browns Fit, truly making it a gym like no other."

For more information or to acquire a membership, visit BrownsFit.com or call 216-938-9135. Follow @BrownsFit on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

