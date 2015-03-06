 Skip to main content
Browns free agency breakdown: Defensive backs

Mar 06, 2015 at 02:04 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Why the Browns' philosophy centers on building through the draft is best exemplified in a secondary that was one of the NFL's best in 2014.

Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden, who is considered one of the best at his position in the NFL, was the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. On the other side of the field was Buster Skrine, a fifth-round pick one year later who blossomed in his fourth season. An undrafted Tashaun Gipson landed his first Pro Bowl berth after piling up six interceptions. K'Waun Williams went from an undrafted rookie to the team's starting nickel back. Fellow rookies Justin Gilbert (first round) and Pierre Desir (fourth round) enter 2015 with elevated expectations.

The exceptions: veteran safety Donte Whitner, who returned to his hometown as a free agent last season and landed a spot in the 2015 Pro Bowl, and Jim Leonhard, a Mike Pettine favorite who said 2014 was his last year in the NFL.

Intrigue, though, remains at this position with free agency just a few days away. One of those drafted players hitting the free market and another with restricted free agent status has a lot to do with it.

Who's coming back (2014 stats)

Donte Whitner - 106 tackles, 1 INT, 54 INT yards, 5 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

Joe Haden - 73 tackles, 3 INTs, 20 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

K'Waun Williams - 31 tackles, 1 sack, 8 passes defended

Justin Gilbert - 29 tackles, 1 INT, 23 INT yards, TD, 8 passes defended

Pierre Desir - 9 tackles, 2 passes defended

Jordan Poyer - 9 tackles

Robert Nelson

Kendall James

Micah Pellerin

Varmah Sonie

Watch: Best of Gipson in 2014

Who's on the market?

Buster Skrine (unrestricted) - 66 tackles, 4 INTs, 34 INT yards, 18 passes defended

Tashaun Gipson (restricted) - 52 tackles, 6 INTs, 158 INT yards, TD, 8 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

Jim Leonhard (unrestricted but expected to retire) - 35 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 34 INT yards, 3 passes defended

Johnson Bademosi (restricted) - 12 tackles

2014 rankings of note

Pass defense - 224.5 yards per game - 8th

Interceptions - 21 - 2nd

Percentage of 1st downs allowed through air - 31.3 - 2nd

Opponents' passer rating - 74.1 - 1st

Top DBs available (Rankings from NFL.com’s Top 101 NFL Free Agents for 2015)

  1. S Devin McCourty (New England)
  1. CB Byron Maxwell (Seattle)
  1. CB Brandon Flowers (San Diego)
  1. CB Kareem Jackson (Houston)
  1. CB Chris Culliver (San Francisco)
  1. S Rahim Moore (Denver)
  1. CB Davon House (Green Bay)
  1. CB Tramon Williams (Green Bay)
  1. CB Antonio Cromartie (Arizona)
  1. S Antrel Rolle (New York Giants)
  1. CB Perrish Cox (San Francisco)
  1. S Da'Norris Searcy (Buffalo)
  1. CB Walter Thurmond (New York Giants)
  1. S Kendrick Lewis (Houston)
  1. S Mike Adams (Indianapolis)
  1. S Tyvon Branch (Oakland)
  1. CB Charles Tillman (Chicago)
  1. CB Patrick Robinson (New Orleans)
  1. S Ron Parker (Kansas City)

CB Cary Williams (free agent)

This article is part of the Road to the Draft series, driven by Liberty Ford.

*

2015 Free Agency: Defensive Backs

Devin McCourty
1 / 22

Devin McCourty

Photo By AP Images
Byron Maxwell
2 / 22

Byron Maxwell

Photo By AP Images
Brandon Flowers
3 / 22

Brandon Flowers

Photo By AP Images
Kareem Jackson
4 / 22

Kareem Jackson

Photo By AP Images
Chris Culliver
5 / 22

Chris Culliver

Photo By AP Images
Rahim Moore
6 / 22

Rahim Moore

Photo By AP Images
Davon House
7 / 22

Davon House

Photo By AP Images
Tramon Williams
8 / 22

Tramon Williams

Photo By AP Images
Antonio Cromartie
9 / 22

Antonio Cromartie

Photo By AP Images
Antrel Rolle
10 / 22

Antrel Rolle

Photo By AP Images
Perrish Cox
11 / 22

Perrish Cox

Photo By AP Images
Da'Norris Searcy
12 / 22

Da'Norris Searcy

Photo By AP Images
Walter Thurmond
13 / 22

Walter Thurmond

Photo By AP Images
Buster Skrine
14 / 22

Buster Skrine

Photo By AP Images
Kendrick Lewis
15 / 22

Kendrick Lewis

Photo By AP Images
Mike Adams
16 / 22

Mike Adams

Photo By AP Images
Tyvon Branch
17 / 22

Tyvon Branch

Photo By AP Images
Charles Tillman
18 / 22

Charles Tillman

Photo By AP Images
Patrick Robinson
19 / 22

Patrick Robinson

Photo By AP Images
Ron Parker
20 / 22

Ron Parker

Photo By AP Images
Tashaun Gipson
21 / 22

Tashaun Gipson

Photo By AP Images
Johnson Bademosi
22 / 22

Johnson Bademosi

Photo By AP Images
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

