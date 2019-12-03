Browns have a finalist on special teams for the NFL's All-Time Team

One of the most important players in Browns' history is among the finalists on special teams for the NFL's All-Time team.

Lou Groza, who also starred as an offensive lineman during his memorable Cleveland career, is one of four kickers from a group of 12 special teamers under consideration. Six finalists (two kickers, two punters and two returners) will be named to the team Friday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

"The Toe" played in Cleveland first from 1946-59 and again from 1961-67. He doubled as a lineman during the first stretch and focused solely on kicking during the second. He's credited with revolutionizing the kicker position before it became the specialized skill that it is today. When he called it quits, he retired as the game's all-time leading scorer with 1,608 points.

Groza's most famous kick came in the 1950 NFL Championship against the Rams, a 16-yarder with 28 seconds to play to give the Browns' their first-ever NFL title. He made 264 field goals and 810 extra points over the course of his career.

Groza's other competition at kicker is Morten Andersen, Jan Stenerud and Adam Vinatieri.

This kind of honor would be nothing new for Groza, who was named to the NFL's All-Decade team in the 1950s and the NFL's 75th Anniversary team. He won four AAFC titles, four NFL titles, made nine Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974.