Browns have a finalist on special teams for the NFL's All-Time Team

Dec 03, 2019 at 02:30 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

One of the most important players in Browns' history is among the finalists on special teams for the NFL's All-Time team.

Lou Groza, who also starred as an offensive lineman during his memorable Cleveland career, is one of four kickers from a group of 12 special teamers under consideration. Six finalists (two kickers, two punters and two returners) will be named to the team Friday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

"The Toe" played in Cleveland first from 1946-59 and again from 1961-67. He doubled as a lineman during the first stretch and focused solely on kicking during the second. He's credited with revolutionizing the kicker position before it became the specialized skill that it is today. When he called it quits, he retired as the game's all-time leading scorer with 1,608 points.

Groza's most famous kick came in the 1950 NFL Championship against the Rams, a 16-yarder with 28 seconds to play to give the Browns' their first-ever NFL title. He made 264 field goals and 810 extra points over the course of his career.

Groza's other competition at kicker is Morten Andersen, Jan Stenerud and Adam Vinatieri.

This kind of honor would be nothing new for Groza, who was named to the NFL's All-Decade team in the 1950s and the NFL's 75th Anniversary team. He won four AAFC titles, four NFL titles, made nine Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974.

In the first installment of unveilings, the Browns accounted for two of the 12 running backs -- Jim Brown and Marion Motley -- to make the All-Time team. Legendary coach Paul Brown and former coach Bill Belichick were the first two of 10 coaches named to the team.

Related Content

news

Browns to host five active duty and retired military members from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Walter Reed is a premier military academic health center that provides innovative patient-centered care and advances medical readiness, education and research for service members
news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Detroit Lions

Browns look to get to 6-5 with a win over the visiting Lions
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have elevated DE Porter Gustin and WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad
news

15 questions for LB Anthony Walker, who saw Browns go through a great week of preparation

The veteran leader says the defense is focused, ready to bounce back Sunday vs. Lions
Advertising