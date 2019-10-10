Browns host "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" game against Seahawks

As part of their commitment to the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign, the Browns will host their annual cancer awareness game against the Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, featuring on-field recognition of individuals and families who have faced cancer and various in-stadium elements. The game is presented by University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center.

Continuing in 2019, the NFL, Browns and American Cancer Society are tackling multiple types of cancer through the "Crucial Catch" campaign, in addition to breast cancer. After nearly a decade of supporting breast cancer, the league partnership has expanded to encompass early detection and risk reduction efforts for all types of cancers to increase its potential impact and help save lives.

During pregame, the Browns will recognize cancer survivors who were identified by University Hospitals and American Cancer Society as they present a special "Crucial Catch" banner on the field.

The Herron family, who recently lost their son, Josh, to cancer, will serve as the team's honorary First and Ten Coin Toss Captain. A native of Brunswick, Ohio, Josh was chosen to be the Browns' coin toss captain during last year's "Crucial Catch" game for his efforts to inspire others to volunteer and #give10 in their community. C.J. Lieb, a five-year old cancer survivor who received treatment at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, will also be the game's kickoff kid.

The Browns will also host select families with children who are receiving cancer treatment from UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital for a unique gameday experience, including pregame field access.

Last Wednesday, the Browns, RB Nick Chubb, WR Damion Ratley and LB Joe Schobert visited patients who are receiving treatment for various types of cancer at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center during its First and Ten community visit (b-roll available upon request).

The American Cancer Society is a First and Ten community partner. Prior to Sunday's kickoff, ACS will be on Dawg Pound Drive, where fans will have the opportunity to take the First and Ten pledge and learn how to support or volunteer with the organization. Fans will also have the opportunity to personally engage with "Crucial Catch" by creating signs to support loved ones who have faced cancer. After posting #give10 with photos on social media, select fans will be featured on the team's videoboard during the game.

Prior to Sunday's game, University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center representatives will also be present on Dawg Pound Drive to share messages about the importance of breast cancer screening. Information on cancer screening will also be included on inserts accompanying the Browns flags that will be given to fans as they enter FirstEnergy Stadium gates, courtesy of University Hospitals. .

Zeta Tau Alpha alumnae and collegiate members will once again #give10 while distributing pink ribbons on Dawg Pound Drive and FirstEnergy Stadium entrances to help raise awareness and show support. It marks the 17th consecutive year that the Browns and ZTA have partnered for the initiative through the groups' 20-plus years of collaboration in the area.

As part of the awareness efforts for the "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign, the Browns will also continue its involvement in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the American Cancer Society. On Saturday, the Browns will host a walk team at ACS' annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Downtown Cleveland.

Local football teams of all ages can also participate in the movement by supporting the American Cancer Society. Teams that sign up to host their own "Crucial Catch" game in October can also receive themed assets from the American Cancer Society, along with items from the Browns to show their support of the campaign. Through #give10, teams are encouraged to share their stories of how they are promoting cancer awareness during their games.

Since 2009, the first year of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, the NFL's work has raised more than $18.5 million for the American Cancer Society. Money raised through Crucial Catch supports the American Cancer Society's Community Health Advocates implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program. The CHANGE program promotes health equity and addresses cancer early detection disparities through community based cancer prevention programs that increase access to necessary cancer screenings. It officially launched in 2012 within 17 communities across the country, each within 100 miles of an NFL city.

Select game-used items will be available on NFL Auction (www.NFL.com/auction) throughout October, with all net proceeds from the sale items benefiting the American Cancer Society. Fans may also purchase special "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" merchandise at www.NFLshop.com. The NFL does not profit from the sale or auction of cancer awareness-identified merchandise.

Fans can visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com/brownsgiveback or www.NFL.com/crucialcatch to learn more about the campaign, as well as important cancer detection information, prevention tips and more.

About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back:

The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback

Education – The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the "Get 2 School, Stay in the Game!" Network. The "Get 2 School" Network is a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages local schools and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. To learn more, visit Get2School.org.

Youth Football – The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.

First and Ten – Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To date, nearly two million hours of volunteering have been pledged through First and Ten. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 40 outpatient health centers and 200 physician offices in 15 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located on a 35-acre campus in Cleveland's University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, dermatology, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at UH – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is the second largest employer in northern Ohio with 26,000 employees. For more information, visit www.uhhospitals.org.

About American Cancer Society