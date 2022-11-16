Browns host NFL Flag Regional Tournament in Canton

The Browns on Sunday hosted their NFL Flag Regional Tournament at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

Over 400 players participated in the tournament, with five girls teams traveling from across the Midwest to compete for a chance to play in the championship in Las Vegas at the Pro Bowl. Teams from the Ohio region that won their bracket were Girls' 12U City of Cleveland Jr. Browns, 8U Northeast Ohio Flag, and 12U Rec Youngstown Youth Flag Association.

The Browns sponsored three teams from local nonprofit organizations — two from Cleveland Parks & Rec and one from the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio.