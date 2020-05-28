Browns host ONE TEAM blood drive at FirstEnergy Stadium, in partnership with Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch

The American Red Cross has partnered with the Cleveland Browns and Anheuser-Busch to host a ONE TEAM blood drive in FirstEnergy Stadium's KeyBank Club on Saturday (May 30) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well must make an appointment to donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/OneTeam, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are required to schedule an appointment prior to arriving and must wear a face covering or mask at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
FirstEnergy Stadium's KeyBank Club is located on the south side of the facility next to the Browns Pro Shop on Alfred Lerner Way.
Donors, who should not bring additional guests, are recommended to park at the meters located in front of the KeyBank Club and wait in their cars until their appointment time. Staff onsite will take the temperature of all individuals, who will be able to wait in lines marked with signage in place to accommodate proper social distancing practices prior to entering.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance.
Everyone who donates will receive a free Red Cross T-shirt and be entered for a chance to win an autographed football.
In addition to collaborating for Saturday's ONE TEAM blood drive, the Red Cross is a community partner of the Browns' First and Ten volunteer movement. The First and Ten campaign was established in 2014 to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by giving back for at least 10 hours each year.
Anheuser-Busch, the country's largest sponsor of live sports and entertainment, has redirected sports and entertainment investments to its non-profit partners to respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The company has a longstanding tradition of providing support to its neighbors and communities in their times of need throughout its more than 165-year history.
As part of a $5 million donation to the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch alongside its sports partners, identified available arenas and stadiums to be used for temporary blood drive centers, which includes FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org/OneTeam, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
About the Cleveland Browns and Browns Give Back:
The Browns Give Back to Northeast Ohio with a commitment to education and youth football while engaging the community through the team's signature First and Ten volunteer movement. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.
Education – The Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving the quality of education for students in Ohio by making investments that keep kids in school every day so they can succeed, highlighted by the "Get 2 School, Stay in the Game!" Network. The "Get 2 School" Network is a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism. The team engages local schools and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. To learn more, visit Get2School.org.
Youth Football – The Cleveland Browns are committed to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming for players, coaches, officials and parents. Through camps, clinics and other initiatives, the Browns' goal is to promote healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for youth football participation and education.
First and Ten – Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's community program, established to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. To date, more than 2 million hours of volunteering have been pledged through First and Ten. All Browns fans are encouraged to join the volunteering effort by signing the First and Ten pledge on the team's website and by sharing their stories with #give10.