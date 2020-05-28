Browns host ONE TEAM blood drive at FirstEnergy Stadium, in partnership with Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch

FirstEnergy Stadium's KeyBank Club is located on the south side of the facility next to the Browns Pro Shop on Alfred Lerner Way.

Donors, who should not bring additional guests, are recommended to park at the meters located in front of the KeyBank Club and wait in their cars until their appointment time. Staff onsite will take the temperature of all individuals, who will be able to wait in lines marked with signage in place to accommodate proper social distancing practices prior to entering.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance.

Everyone who donates will receive a free Red Cross T-shirt and be entered for a chance to win an autographed football.

In addition to collaborating for Saturday's ONE TEAM blood drive, the Red Cross is a community partner of the Browns' First and Ten volunteer movement. The First and Ten campaign was established in 2014 to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by giving back for at least 10 hours each year.

Anheuser-Busch, the country's largest sponsor of live sports and entertainment, has redirected sports and entertainment investments to its non-profit partners to respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The company has a longstanding tradition of providing support to its neighbors and communities in their times of need throughout its more than 165-year history.

As part of a $5 million donation to the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch alongside its sports partners, identified available arenas and stadiums to be used for temporary blood drive centers, which includes FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org/OneTeam, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.