Browns host the East 88th Street Browns Youth Organization as part of 10 Days of Giving 

This afternoon during Day 4 of Browns Give Back's 10 Days of Giving, the Browns hosted the East 88th Street Browns Youth Organization for a tour of the team facility, where General Manager John Dorsey then presented the group with a special holiday surprise, highlighted by:

· 100 new Xenith helmets in tribute to the NFL's 100th season.

· A $10,000 grant made possible through NFL Huddle for 100. As part of NFL100 – the league's celebration of the NFL's 100th season – the "2019 NFL Huddle for 100 Team Program Grant" provides each NFL club with the opportunity to support their special and unique Club Huddles around chosen causes with grants up to $10,000.

· Two (2) tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Fla. for League Directors Cynthia and Fred Baker in recognition of their dedication to supporting and developing youth in the community.

Browns alumnus S Felix Wright (1985-90), who personally donated $1,500 to the East 88th Street Browns Youth Organization for new uniforms in its inaugural year, also participated in this afternoon's 10 Days of Giving event.

Launched in March 1996, the East 88th Street Browns Youth Organization is a non-profit 501(c)(3) committed to young people, their families and the community. The organization's vision, supported by family and community enrichment, is to unlock the potential of children to learn and achieve at high levels while participating in the East 88th Street Browns Youth Organization's athletic and academic programs. Their programming primarily focuses on literacy and mathematics for first through fourth grade students, while also building core values, life skills, sportsmanship, teamwork and strong work ethics through organized youth football and cheerleading programs.

Throughout "10 Days of Giving," spanning Dec. 8-17, Browns players, coaches and staff will host unique community events and make special contributions to various organizations during the holiday season as part of the team's yearlong commitment to education, youth football and inspiring others through its signature First and Ten volunteer movement.