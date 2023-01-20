Browns important 2023 offseason dates

As the Browns prepare for what figures to be another busy offseason in Berea, we're listing out the biggest offseason dates worth circling on the calendar as the league prepares for the Combine, NFL Draft and offseason workouts.

Feb. 4: The Reese's Senior Bowl takes place in Mobile, Alabama, giving scouts across the league a chance to evaluate some of the top seniors in the 2023 Draft Class. The three practices before the game are arguably just as important as the game itself, too, and they'll take place Jan. 31-Feb. 2. DT Perrion Winfrey, drafted by the Browns in the fourth round last year, was the MVP of last year's Senior Bowl.

Feb. 28-March 6: The NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis. The biggest scouting week of the year brings coaches, general managers, scouts and front office executives together for interviews and workouts from hundreds of draft prospects.

March 13-15: The league's negotiation period begins for players who are set to hit free agency. Clubs are permitted to enter contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 contracts.

March 15: The new league year officially begins at 4 p.m., and free agents can make any new contracts official with new teams. Trades can also be executed again.

March 26-29: The annual league meetings commence at The Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.

April 17: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin their offseason workout programs.

April 27-29: The 2023 NFL Draft begins in Kansas City.