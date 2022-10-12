Browns launch 'Chompions League' gaming community through Rival partnership

The Cleveland Browns today, in collaboration with Rival, officially launched "Chompions League," an interactive community dedicated to Browns fans and gamers of all ages across the globe. Through Chompions League, the Browns will host their first of many upcoming online tournaments at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when participants will compete in Madden '23 on both PS5 and XBOX One consoles.

"Through Chompions League and our efforts with Rival, we have the opportunity to engage and as importantly help connect a community that shares a passion for the Browns, sports and online gaming," said Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi. "Whether it's fantasy football or video games, we have seen how enjoying friendly competition brings people closer together through their love of the game, whether it is occurring physically on a field or within a digital arena."

The inaugural tournament's two winners – one for each of the two platforms – will win an autographed DE Myles Garrett jersey.

In addition to online engagements, Chompions League will explore opportunities to host in-person tournaments to create exciting events and interactive opportunities for community members.

"Utilizing the Rival platform, Chompions League will provide community and connection between the club and gamers, extending the Browns' digital footprint and engagement strategy with fans," said Rival CMODan Parise. "This collaboration marks Rival's third with an NFL club, and we look forward to working with the Browns to offer innovative programming, unique experiences and opportunities for its members."

Leveraging fan engagement platform Rival and its point system and digital currency, players will be ranked on their organization's leaderboard for skill and participation. Points are awarded based on wins, losses and participation rates.