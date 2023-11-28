Browns linebacker group played very well in the loss to Broncos

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah led the team in tackles during Sunday’s game

Nov 27, 2023 at 09:55 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

JOK

The Browns linebackers showed impressive versatility, speed, and vision during their pursuit of the ball against the Broncos on Sunday. 

LB Anthony Walker Jr., who was named a captain this season, was a game-time decision on Sunday. When it was announced that Walker would miss his first game of the season due to a hamstring injury, the rest of the linebacker crew knew they had to step up and perform their best.

"Obviously, things happen, but when your numbers called, you got to just go out there and execute," LB Sione Takitaki said.

Takitaki and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made numerous plays on Sunday. They found ways to get in the backfield and tackle the Broncos running backs for a loss. They closed big holes with quickness and tackled well.

Owusu-Koramoah led the team in tackles for the game with 12. He also had a sack in which he forced QB Russell Wilson for a loss of nine yards. 

"I thought Jeremiah, in particular, was all over the field," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "He was very productive, making plays sideline to sideline. Obviously made a huge play for us on that fourth down, knocking the ball out."

Owusu-Koramoah achieved two tackles for a loss on Sunday, and his forced fumble was one of the game's most crucial plays. In the first quarter, on a fourth-and-3rd, Wilson rushed for a first down. However, before he was ruled down, Owusu-Koramoah punched the ball out with his fist. As a result, DE Alex Wright was able to recover the loose ball.

"He has been making big plays for us all season, but in particular, he really stepped up yesterday," Stefanski said.

Owusu-Koramoah finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 93.6. Takitaki also had a good game. He was tied for third on the team in tackles with six, and all six of his tackles were solo tackles. It was the most tackles he has had in a game this season.

Takitaki was active in stopping short-yard pass catchers from getting yards after catch. Takitaki's Pro Football Focus score was 69.0.

In a game like Sunday's, even without their leader Walker,  can be a major confidence booster for the Browns in future games when all three linebackers are playing together.

"I feel like you look at JOK (Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah), flew around, made a lot of plays, and (Walker) continuing to get healthy, so him coming back would be a big help to the room," Takitaki said.

Photos: Week 12 - Browns at Broncos Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Broncos in Week 12

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
1 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
2 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
3 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
4 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
5 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
6 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
7 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
8 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
9 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
10 / 158

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
11 / 158

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
12 / 158

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
13 / 158

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
14 / 158

Offensive tackle Geron Christian (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
15 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
16 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
17 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
19 / 158

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
20 / 158

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
21 / 158

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
22 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
23 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
24 / 158

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
25 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
26 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
27 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
28 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
29 / 158

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
30 / 158

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
31 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
32 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
33 / 158

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
34 / 158

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
35 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
36 / 158

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
37 / 158

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
38 / 158

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
39 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
40 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
41 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
42 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
43 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
44 / 158

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
45 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
46 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
47 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
48 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
49 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
50 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
51 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
52 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
53 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
54 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
55 / 158

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
56 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
57 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
58 / 158

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
59 / 158

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
60 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
61 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
62 / 158

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
63 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
64 / 158

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
65 / 158

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
66 / 158

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
67 / 158

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
68 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
69 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
70 / 158

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
71 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
72 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
73 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
74 / 158

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
75 / 158

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
76 / 158

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
77 / 158

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
78 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
79 / 158

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
80 / 158

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
81 / 158

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
82 / 158

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
83 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
84 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
85 / 158

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
86 / 158

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
87 / 158

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
88 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
89 / 158

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
90 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
91 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
92 / 158

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
93 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
94 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
95 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
96 / 158

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
97 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
98 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
99 / 158

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
100 / 158

The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
101 / 158

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
102 / 158

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
103 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
104 / 158

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
105 / 158

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
106 / 158

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
107 / 158

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
108 / 158

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
109 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
110 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
111 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
112 / 158

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
113 / 158

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
114 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
115 / 158

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
116 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
117 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
118 / 158

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
119 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
120 / 158

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
121 / 158

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
122 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
123 / 158

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
124 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
125 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
126 / 158

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
127 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
128 / 158

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
129 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
130 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
131 / 158

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
132 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
133 / 158

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
134 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
135 / 158

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
136 / 158

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
137 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
138 / 158

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
139 / 158

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
140 / 158

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
141 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
142 / 158

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
143 / 158

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
144 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
145 / 158

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
146 / 158

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
147 / 158

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
148 / 158

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
149 / 158

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
150 / 158

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
151 / 158

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
152 / 158

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
153 / 158

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
154 / 158

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
155 / 158

The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
156 / 158

Quarterback P.J. Walker (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
157 / 158

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
158 / 158

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns running game looks to get back on track as heading into Week 13

The Browns rushing production in the last two weeks has been minimal
news

News & Notes: Browns will work through quarterback situation with Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol 

DE Myles Garrett day-to-day with sore shoulder 
news

Browns players shine spotlight on charitable endeavors as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign

Browns players will wear the cleats in Week 13 against the Rams
news

Enter for a chance to win field seats to a Browns home game

Deadline to enter is Dec. 20
Advertising