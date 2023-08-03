Inactives

Presented by

Browns list players not expected to play vs. Jets

QB Deshaun Watson, RB Nick Chubb, DE Myles Garrett and WR Amari Cooper will not play

Aug 03, 2023 at 06:34 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Inactives-Sponsor-2023

The following players are not expected to play Thursday night in the Browns' first preseason game against the Jets:

0 CB Greg Newsome II

1 S Juan Thornhill

2 WR Amari Cooper

4 QB Deshaun Watson

5 LB Anthony Walker Jr.

6 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

8 WR Elijah Moore

9 WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

11 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

12 WR Mike Woods II

15 QB Joshua Dobbs

16 WR Jaelon Darden

19 WR Marquise Goodwin

21 CB Denzel Ward

22 S Grant Delpit

23 CB Martin Emerson Jr.

24 RB Nick Chubb

26 S Rodney McLeod

28 CB Mike Ford Jr.

34 RB Jerome Ford

40 LB Matthew Adams

44 LB Sione Takitaki

50 LB Jacob Phillips

54 DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

55 C Ethan Pocic

71 T Jedrick Wills Jr.

75 G Joel Bitonio

77 G Wyatt Teller

78 T Jack Conklin

79 T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

84 TE Jordan Akins

85 TE David Njoku

88 TE Harrison Bryant

94 DT Dalvin Tomlinson

95 DE Myles Garrett

98 DT Trysten Hill

99 DE Za'Darius Smith

Related Content

news

Browns announce Week 18 inactives vs. Steelers

Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

news

Browns announce Week 17 inactives vs. Commanders

Cleveland takes on Washington at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field

news

Browns announce Week 16 inactives vs. Saints

Cleveland takes on New Orleans at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Browns announce Week 15 inactives vs. Ravens

Cleveland takes on Baltimore at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Browns announce Week 14 inactives vs. Bengals

Cleveland takes on Cincinnati at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium

news

Browns announce Week 13 inactives vs. Texans

Cleveland takes on Houston at 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium

news

Browns announce Week 12 inactives vs. Buccaneers

Cleveland takes on Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Browns announce Week 11 inactives vs. Bills

Cleveland takes on Buffalo at 1 p.m. at Ford Field

news

Browns announce Week 10 inactives vs. Dolphins

Cleveland takes on Miami at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium

news

Browns announce Week 8 inactives vs. Bengals

Cleveland takes on Cincinnati at 8:15 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Browns announce Week 7 inactives vs. Ravens

Cleveland takes on Baltimore at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium

Advertising