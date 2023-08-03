Browns list players not expected to play vs. Jets

The following players are not expected to play Thursday night in the Browns' first preseason game against the Jets:
0 CB Greg Newsome II
1 S Juan Thornhill
2 WR Amari Cooper
4 QB Deshaun Watson
5 LB Anthony Walker Jr.
6 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
8 WR Elijah Moore
9 WR Jakeem Grant Sr.
11 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
12 WR Mike Woods II
15 QB Joshua Dobbs
16 WR Jaelon Darden
19 WR Marquise Goodwin
21 CB Denzel Ward
22 S Grant Delpit
23 CB Martin Emerson Jr.
24 RB Nick Chubb
26 S Rodney McLeod
28 CB Mike Ford Jr.
34 RB Jerome Ford
40 LB Matthew Adams
44 LB Sione Takitaki
50 LB Jacob Phillips
54 DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
55 C Ethan Pocic
71 T Jedrick Wills Jr.
75 G Joel Bitonio
77 G Wyatt Teller
78 T Jack Conklin
79 T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
84 TE Jordan Akins
85 TE David Njoku
88 TE Harrison Bryant
94 DT Dalvin Tomlinson
95 DE Myles Garrett
98 DT Trysten Hill
99 DE Za'Darius Smith