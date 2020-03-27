Browns Mailbag: How did the Browns' free agency activity affect the upcoming draft?

The Browns Mailbag is back after a two-week hiatus, and we've got plenty to cover as we write this from the home office.

We're tackling five of your questions in this "welcome back" edition.

*Who are you going to pick at 10? I have followed this for 60 years. If you decide you need a left tackle, don't wait for what falls to you. Pick the left tackle Bill Callahan feels who best fits his needs. Don't wait. Go out and get him. *

If you decide to go defense, move up and get Isaiah Simmons! He is going to be the next Troy Polamalu. You acquire Simmons and all of a sudden the defense takes on NEW LIGHT. -- James H., Nashville

The Browns were busy early and often throughout the start of free agency, adding as many new players to the roster as any team in the league. Most importantly, they came at spots all across the field, giving Cleveland some injections of talent, depth and experience in areas that needed it. Missing in all of that action? A signing you can point to that says, "Yep, that one changes what the Browns are going to do with the No. 10 pick."

The Browns added starters on offense with TE Austin Hooper, RT Jack Conklin and FB Andy Janovich. They shored up the quarterback room with veteran backup Case Keenum. The Browns' duo of Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson got a welcome addition with Andrew Billings. Cleveland's young safety room got some much-needed veteran help with Andrew Sendejo.

Still, the same possibilities loom at No. 10, a pick most analysts assume the Browns will use to fill their hole at left tackle.

In our latest roundup of mock drafts, experts were split on the player, but not the position Cleveland would address at No. 10. Some like Georgia's Andrew Thomas. Others think Iowa's Tristan Wirfs will be available. Others point to massive Mekhi Becton or Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. There's not only little consensus on who is the best tackle in the draft, but also no consistency on who might be No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4. That opens up the likely scenario that each team, Browns included, has these players ranked differently. So a team that gets the fourth tackle in the draft could end up with its first choice. Or a team in position to get the second tackle in the draft misses out on its first choice.