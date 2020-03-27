Transactions

Browns add veteran Andrew Sendejo to growing safety room

Mar 27, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Ten-year veteran Andrew Sendejo is the newest addition to a Browns safety room that is poised to have a different look to it in 2020.

Sendejo, who spent the past season with the Vikings and Eagles, signed with Cleveland on Friday. He's the third safety on the roster, joining second-year players Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell.

Sendejo, who entered the league in 2010 as an undrafted free agent following a brief stint with the UFL's Sacramento Mountain Lions, spent the bulk of the past decade with the Vikings. From 2011-18 and again in 2019, he played under Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods -- who was Minnesota's defensive backs coach from 2006-13 -- pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard -- who was a Vikings assistant coach from 2013-19 -- and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer -- who was in the same position with the Vikings from 2011-18.

Over 10 seasons, Sendejo has started 61 of his 110 career games and recorded 416 tackles, nine interceptions, 21 passes defensed, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He has added 35 career special teams tackles and was voted the Vikings 2014 Special Teams Player of the Year after tying a career high with 13 special teams tackles.

In 2019, Sendejo appeared in a combined 15 games with the Eagles and Vikings with three starts. He collected 45 tackles and three interceptions.

Photos: Andrew Sendejo Through The Years

Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo gets set against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings free safety Andrew Sendejo (34) during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Minneapolis. The Cleveland Browns have added another veteran safety to their secondary, agreeing to terms with Andrew Sendejo on a one-year, $2.25 million contract. The 32-year-old Sendejo played for Minnesota and Philadelphia last season. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo (42) and safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackle Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) in a week 2 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep.15, 2019 in Atlanta. (Michael Zarrilli/AP Images for Panini, via AP)
Michael Zarrilli/Panini
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, left, talks with Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Andrew Sendejo after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 38-20. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Andrew Sendejo (42) drops into coverage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Andrew Sendejo catches a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings free safety Andrew Sendejo (34) as cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Andrew Sendejo reacts after the ball is snapped during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Philadelphia won 34-27. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Andrew Sendejo in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Andrew Sendejo (42) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-20. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Andrew Sendejo (34) rests during an NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn. The Vikings won the game, 29-24. (Greg Trott via AP)
Greg Trott
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 file photo,Minnesota Vikings defensive back Andrew Sendejo walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have released right guard Mike Remmers and declined an option on safety Andrew Sendejo's contract, clearing more than $10 million in space under their salary cap. The moves were made Monday, March 11, 2019 when NFL teams could begin negotiating deals with players eligible for unrestricted free agency on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
El safety Andrew Sendejo de los Vikings de Minnesota Vikings intercepta un pase frente a Will Fuller de los Texans de Houston, el domingo 9 de octubre de 2016. (AP Foto/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Texas-El Paso's Fred Rouse (1) reaches for a pass as Rice's Andrew Sendejo (30) defends during the fourth quarter of a college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2007, in Houston. The pass was incomplete and Rice beat Texas-El Paso, 56-48. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/AP2007
Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (85) leaps over Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) and strong safety Andrew Sendejo (34) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo (34) in coverage during a week 16 NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Minnesota won 16-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Aaron M. Sprecher
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kyle Williams (19) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings free safety Andrew Sendejo (34) during an NFL preseason football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
Texas running back Jamaal Charles, left, attempts to move around Rice defensive back Andrew Sendejo, right, during first-quarter action in their college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
Harry Cabluck/AP2007
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Andrew Sendejo (34) defends during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 in Chicago. The Vikings won the game, 20-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
Greg Trott
Tulane quarterback Anthony Scelfo, left, is pushed out-of-bounds by Rice defender Andrew Sendejo in the second half in a football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2007 in Houston. Tulane won 45-31. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Pat Sullivan/AP2007
Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo (34) during an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 in Charlotte. The Panthers won, 31-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Ric Tapia
