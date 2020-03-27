Browns add veteran Andrew Sendejo to growing safety room

Ten-year veteran Andrew Sendejo is the newest addition to a Browns safety room that is poised to have a different look to it in 2020.
Sendejo, who spent the past season with the Vikings and Eagles, signed with Cleveland on Friday. He's the third safety on the roster, joining second-year players Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell.
Sendejo, who entered the league in 2010 as an undrafted free agent following a brief stint with the UFL's Sacramento Mountain Lions, spent the bulk of the past decade with the Vikings. From 2011-18 and again in 2019, he played under Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods -- who was Minnesota's defensive backs coach from 2006-13 -- pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard -- who was a Vikings assistant coach from 2013-19 -- and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer -- who was in the same position with the Vikings from 2011-18.
Over 10 seasons, Sendejo has started 61 of his 110 career games and recorded 416 tackles, nine interceptions, 21 passes defensed, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He has added 35 career special teams tackles and was voted the Vikings 2014 Special Teams Player of the Year after tying a career high with 13 special teams tackles.
In 2019, Sendejo appeared in a combined 15 games with the Eagles and Vikings with three starts. He collected 45 tackles and three interceptions.
