Browns add veteran Andrew Sendejo to growing safety room

Sendejo, who entered the league in 2010 as an undrafted free agent following a brief stint with the UFL's Sacramento Mountain Lions, spent the bulk of the past decade with the Vikings. From 2011-18 and again in 2019, he played under Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods -- who was Minnesota's defensive backs coach from 2006-13 -- pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard -- who was a Vikings assistant coach from 2013-19 -- and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer -- who was in the same position with the Vikings from 2011-18.