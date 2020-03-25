5 things to know about new Browns RT Jack Conklin

Right tackle Jack Conklin, who became an All-Pro as a rookie and returned to form this past season, has signed with the Browns.

Here are five things to know about the Browns' newest addition to the offensive line.

1. Conklin comes to Cleveland after four seasons in Tennessee, where he started 57 of a possible 64 games. He made an immediate impact for the Titans and, even as a rookie, was viewed as one of the league's best players at the position. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2016 as the Titans improved their record by six wins, going from 3-13 to 9-7. He helped the Titans rank among the NFL leaders in multiple rushing categories from 2016-19, including rushing touchdowns (70, tied for third), rushing yards (8,266, fourth) and rushing average (4.55, fifth).