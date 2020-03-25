5 Things to Know: Free Agency

5 things to know about new Browns RT Jack Conklin

Mar 25, 2020 at 07:29 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Right tackle Jack Conklin, who became an All-Pro as a rookie and returned to form this past season, has signed with the Browns.

Here are five things to know about the Browns' newest addition to the offensive line.

1. Conklin comes to Cleveland after four seasons in Tennessee, where he started 57 of a possible 64 games. He made an immediate impact for the Titans and, even as a rookie, was viewed as one of the league's best players at the position. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2016 as the Titans improved their record by six wins, going from 3-13 to 9-7. He helped the Titans rank among the NFL leaders in multiple rushing categories from 2016-19, including rushing touchdowns (70, tied for third), rushing yards (8,266, fourth) and rushing average (4.55, fifth).

2. Conklin and the Titans made the playoffs in 2017, but his year came to an unfortunate end when he tore his ACL in a loss to the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round. The timing wasn't ideal, as Conklin wasn't able to return until Week 4 of the 2018 season. He appeared in just nine games because of another knee injury that ended his season in Week 14. When it came time for the Titans to decide whether or not to pick up Conklin's fifth-year option, Tennessee ultimately declined.

3. Conklin's 2019 season, though, looked a lot like his first two. His true pass grade, according to Pro Football Focus, made a big jump, and the Titans boasted one of the league's most dominant running attacks, which would carry the team to the AFC Championship. Conklin's run grade of 78.1 over four seasons is the 12th-best of any tackle during that stretch. Per PFF's John Kosko, Conklin has a 84.6 grade on wide-zone run blocking over the past two years, a mark that ranks third-best in the league during that time period.

4. Conklin's path toward becoming the No. 8 selection in the NFL Draft is a memorable one. He did not have any Division I scholarship offers out of Plainwell (Mich.) High School and planned to attend Fork Union Military Academy before he was persuaded to enroll at Michigan State as a walk-on. He earned a scholarship after redshirting his first season and paid the Spartans back in a big way by landing a starting job on the offensive line. Conklin started his first three games at right tackle before shifting to the left side for the remainder of his college career. He became Michigan State's first offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round since Tony Mandarich in 1989.

5. Conklin played for his father, Darren, in high school while also starring on the basketball team and in track and field. Conklin played on both sides of the ball and led his team with 80 tackles as a defensive end in his senior season. As a center on the hardwood, Conklin averaged a double-double in his senior season (17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds).

