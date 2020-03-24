Mock Draft Roundup: How did Browns' free agent signings affect picks by Mel Kiper Jr., other analysts?

In less than a week, rosters around the NFL have changed in dramatic fashion. The Browns, of course, are no different thanks to the addition of six new players (and counting).

All the moving and shaking around the league has caused some major changes in the projections analysts are making in their latest mock drafts. We're here for you to track just how much those predictions have changed when it comes to what the Browns are going to do with the No. 10 pick.