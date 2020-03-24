Mock Draft Roundup: How did Browns' free agent signings affect picks by Mel Kiper Jr., other analysts?

In less than a week, rosters around the NFL have changed in dramatic fashion. The Browns, of course, are no different thanks to the addition of six new players (and counting).
All the moving and shaking around the league has caused some major changes in the projections analysts are making in their latest mock drafts. We're here for you to track just how much those predictions have changed when it comes to what the Browns are going to do with the No. 10 pick.
Of Note: Kiper says he likes the addition of RT Jack Conklin but stresses the Browns still have a glaring need at LT.
Of Note: Casserly has Thomas sandwiched between Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons and Alabama LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
Of Note: Thomas would be the fourth LT selected in the top 10 in Wilson's mock.
Of Note: White's the third in this group to see the Browns taking Thomas over Wills.
Of Note: The Browns would be picking Becton over Thomas in this scenario.
Of Note: Reid writes he doesn't think a team has fared better in free agency than the Browns.
Of Note: Farrar writes the combination of Becton and Conklin at the tackle positions "would be a massive upgrade over what the Browns presented last season."
Of Note: The Browns would be making Thomas the third tackle selected in the draft behind Becton and Tristan Wirfs.
Of Note: The Browns would be picking Wills over Thomas in this projection.