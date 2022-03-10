Mock Draft Roundup

2022 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0 - 2 positions, 4 different players for Browns at No. 13

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Anthony Poisal give their takes on whom they think the Browns will take from Rounds 1-3

Mar 10, 2022 at 09:29 AM
A new year of ClevelandBrowns.com mock drafts is upon us.

This year, we're taking a look at all of the picks preceding the Browns before their 13th overall selection of the first round. Our panel of Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Anthony Poisal will give their take on whom they believe the Browns will pick from Rounds 1-3, which will include four players for the Browns this year — they'll have two picks in the third round.

We'll check back in a couple of more times before April 28, when the first round kicks off live in Las Vegas.

Jason Gibbs

1. Jaguars – T Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

2. Lions – EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

3. Texans – T Evan Neal (Alabama)

4. Jets – S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

5. Giants – EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

6. Carolina – T Charles Cross (Mississippi St.)

7. Giants – EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (Florida St.)

8. Falcons – WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

9. Seahawks – QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

10. Jets – C Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

11. Commanders – QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)

12. Vikings – CB Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)

13. BROWNS – EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia) - I want to take a wide receiver. I really do. However there are two big needs for the Browns going into this draft … wide receiver and defensive line. I think the draft is deep enough at receiver that you can get an impact guy in Round 2. I'm not so sure that's the case at defensive end. Size, length, toughness. Walker has all of those traits.

2nd Round

44. WR Jahan Dotson (Penn State) - For the record, I think if the Browns take a DL in Round 1 and they move up to get a WR early in Day 2 or even back into Day 1 late. Dotson won't be there at 44. But a man can wish.

3rd Round

78. DT Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma) - For all the talk about needing to beef up the edge position, the interior defensive line is just as big of a need for this football team. It gets addressed at pick 78.

Comp. WR David Bell (Purdue) - He's not the fastest in this year's class. But he runs fantastic routes and catches everything. Could be a future slot WR for this football team.

Nathan Zegura

1. Jaguars - T Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

2. Lions - EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

3. Texans – EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)

4. Jets - T Evan Neal (Alabama)

5. Giants - CB Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)

6. Panthers – T Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)

7. Giants - EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)

8. Falcons - EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

9. Seahawks – QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

10. Jets - S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

11. Commanders - QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)

12. Vikings – CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

13. BROWNS - WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) – Many I talked to at the Combine believed that Wilson was not only the best receiver in this class, but also could be the receiver at the top of the Browns draft board. It is an arms race in the AFC, and getting Wilson will instantly make the Browns more dangerous on offense.

2nd round

44. EDGE Boye Mafe (Minnesota) — The Browns hope to bring Jadeveon Clowney back in free agency, and even if they do, they need succession planning and a third defensive end for their pass rushing cheetah packages. Mafe is an explosive athlete with a very high ceiling.

3rd round

78. DT DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M) – The Browns need to add talent to the interior of the defensive line, and Leal is a big man with some pass rush ability. He has a lot of talent and can be a steal with good coaching and the dedication to capitalize on his natural size and movement skills.

Comp. – WR Christian Watson (North Dakota St.) – After his blazing run at the combine, I am not sure this 6-foot-4 receiver will still be on the board, but if he is I would run to the podium because he has rare traits. You have to be able to score to compete in the loaded AFC in 2022, and Watson would be a big vertical threat who could help you do just that.

Andrew Gribble

1. Jaguars - T Evan Neal (Alabama)

2. Lions - EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

3. Texans - T Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State)

4. Jets - T Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

5. Giants - CB Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)

6. Panthers - QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

7. Giants - EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

8. Falcons - EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)

9. Seahawks - LB Devin Lloyd (Utah)

10. Jets - S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

11. Commanders - QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)

12. Vikings - EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan)

13. BROWNS - WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) - It's a loaded year for wide receivers, and the Browns become the biggest beneficiaries by getting their shot at grabbing their top choice at the position. Wilson looks like he could be the total package and has the ability to become a true No. 1 WR.

2nd round

44. DT Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma) - Winfrey was a standout player at the Senior Bowl, and the Browns have some holes to fill in the middle of their defensive line.

3rd round

78. EDGE Kingsley Enagbare (South Carolina) - Whether or not the Browns bring back Jadeveon Clowney, they'll be looking to add depth and upside to their group of pass rushers.

Comp. – TE Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State) - The former Buckeye could be one of the best at his position in this year's draft and would be a potential steal at the end of Day 2.

Anthony Poisal

1. Jaguars – T Ikem Ekwonu (NC State)

2. Lions – EDGE Aidan Hutchison (Michigan)

3. Texans – EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

4. Jets - S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

5. Giants - T Evan Neal (Alabama)

6. Panthers - T Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

7. Giants - EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)

8. Falcons - WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

9. Seahawks - QB Malik Willis (Liberty)

10. Jets - CB Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)

11. Commanders - QB Kenny Pickett (Pitt)

12. Vikings - CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

13. BROWNS - WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas) - I think the Browns will be able to patch some of their depth and add possible starters at DE and DT in free agency, and I think Burks also has a realistic shot of being the best player on their draft board at the time of this pick. He offers the kind of creativity I think Kevin Stefanski would crave in his offense and is a big, physical playmaker that can elevate the pass game.

2nd Round

Pick No. 44 - DT Travis Jones (UConn) – Jones could be one of the best defensive tackles available on Day 2 and could provide an immediate impact against the run in the interior.

3rd Round

Pick No. 78 - EDGE Jesse Luketa (Penn State) – Luketa is a tough, versatile player off the edge who also has some potential as a linebacker. The Browns have made it known with previous additions to their defense that they love versatility and players that can play at multiple levels.

Comp. - T Darian Kinnard (Kentucky) – The Browns could look to add another young, developmental tackle to their O-line regardless of whether they bring back Chris Hubbard. Kinnard is a behemoth at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, and several draft analysts believe he has the traits to play tackle and guard. He also went to high school at St. Ignatius.

