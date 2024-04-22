Mock Draft Roundup: A final look at predictions for the Browns' draft picks

Round 2 (No. 54) pick: Mock trade: Falcons receive pick No. 54, and Browns receive Pick No. 74 and a 2025 third-round pick

Round 3 (No. 74 via Falcons) pick: T Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Analysis: Pro Football Focus mocked a trade for the Browns here where they trade their second-round pick for the third consecutive year. This mock trade moves them down to No. 74 in the third round, adding a second pick for Cleveland in the third round. Fisher would add depth to their offensive line that dealt with a number of injuries at tackle in 2023.

Round 3 (No. 79) pick: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Mock trade: Browns receive Pick No. 79 and a 2025 fifth-round pick, and Falcons receive Pick No. 85 and a 2025 fourth-round pick

Analysis: Another mock trade moves the Browns from their original pick at No. 85 up six spots to No. 79. Corley knows how to use his different skills as a pass catcher and knows how to break tackles as he forced 15 missed tackles in 2023. However, he can still develop his route running. He finished his collegiate career with 259 receptions for 3,035 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as adding 16 carries for 92 yards.

Round 4 (No. 130) pick: TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Mock Trade: Ravens receive Pick No. 156 and a 2025 sixth-round pick, and Browns receive Pick No. 130 and a 2025 seventh-round pick

Analysis: The Browns do not have a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft, but PFF mocks a third trade in the draft that moves the Browns from the fifth round up into the fourth round at No. 130. Bell spent his first three seasons at South Carolina, where he caught 56 passes for 757 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, as well as 80 caries for 301 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Then, he spent his final season at Florida State where he caught 39 receptions for 503 yards and two receiving touchdowns, as well as four carries for two yards and a rushing touchdown.

Round 6 (No. 206) pick: RB Jase McClellan, Alabama

Analysis: McClellan played all four seasons at Alabama and finished his collegiate career with 355 carries for 1,981 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also added 40 receptions for 409 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Round 7 (No. 227) pick: G C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross

Analysis: The Browns acquired this pick in a trade with the Titans for T Leroy Watson IV on April 12, adding a second pick for Cleveland in the seventh round. In 2022, Hanson played 699 snaps, allowing 10 quarterback hurries, one quarterback hit and no sacks. Then, in 2023, he played 695 total snaps, allowing just five quarterback hurries, three quarterback hits and no sacks.

Round 7 (No. 243) pick: LB Jordan Magee, Temple