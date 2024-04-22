Mock Draft Roundup: A final look at predictions for the Browns' draft picks

It's officially NFL Draft week.
Draft weekend kicks off on Thursday night with the first round, but the Browns are positioned to make their first pick on Day 2 of the draft on Friday. Their first pick comes in the second round at No. 54, and they currently hold six total picks.
So, let's take one final look at who draft experts and analysts believe could be on the table for the Browns, ranging from the second-round pick to the seventh-round pick.
Round 2 pick: DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
Analysis: Hall could add some youth to the Browns' defensive line that is stacked with veterans. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Hall tallied 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. At the combine, Hall ranked third among defensive tackles with an athleticism score of 86.
Round 2 pick: LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Analysis: Over his four years at Texas A&M, Cooper recorded 205 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, as well as two interceptions, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Cooper had his best season during his senior year in 2023, when he was named first-team All-SEC and first team Associated Press All-American and finished the season with 84 tackles and eight sacks.
Round 3 pick: OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
Analysis: Amegadjie started at right guard for the 2021 season before he shifted over to left tackle in 2022 – where he started all 10 games. Amegadjie helped Yale lead the league in rushing and total offense during the 2022 season and never allowed a sack at tackle. He was named a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2022. He suffered a torn quad that ended his 2023 season, but at the 2024 NFL Combine, he ranked 10th out of the offensive tackles both in production and total score.
Round 2 pick: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Analysis: Franklin played three seasons at Oregon and recorded 160 receptions for 2,483 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. In 2023, Franklin was named a second-team Associated Press All-American, as well as named to All-Pac-12 Conference first team. If available for the Browns, Franklin could add young talent to a veteran receiving corps anchored by Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy.
Round 3 pick: OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Analysis: Fisher has experience playing at both left and right tackle during his collegiate career at Notre Dame. He stuck to right tackle beginning in 2022 and played two seasons at right tackle. In 2022, Fisher allowed five sacks on his 405 pass block snaps. In 2023, he allowed three sacks in 366 pass block snaps, according to PFF. He also ranked 18th out of the offensive tackles at the combine with an athleticism score of 74.
Round 2 pick: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Analysis: In his three seasons at Georgia, Lassiter tallied 86 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and one sack, as well as an interception and 14 passes defended. Lassiter has experience also on special teams, which he mainly played on in 2021, before he started all games in 2022 and 2023.
Round 3 pick: Edge Austin Booker, Kansas
Analysis: Booker spent his first two seasons at Minnesota, after he redshirted in 2021 and then played in six games as a reserve in 2022. He recorded two tackles and a tackle for loss. He then transferred to Kansas, which he tallied 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2023. He also had one pass defended and two forced fumbles.
Round 2 (No. 54) pick: Mock trade: Falcons receive pick No. 54, and Browns receive Pick No. 74 and a 2025 third-round pick
Round 3 (No. 74 via Falcons) pick: T Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Analysis: Pro Football Focus mocked a trade for the Browns here where they trade their second-round pick for the third consecutive year. This mock trade moves them down to No. 74 in the third round, adding a second pick for Cleveland in the third round. Fisher would add depth to their offensive line that dealt with a number of injuries at tackle in 2023.
Round 3 (No. 79) pick: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Mock trade: Browns receive Pick No. 79 and a 2025 fifth-round pick, and Falcons receive Pick No. 85 and a 2025 fourth-round pick
Analysis: Another mock trade moves the Browns from their original pick at No. 85 up six spots to No. 79. Corley knows how to use his different skills as a pass catcher and knows how to break tackles as he forced 15 missed tackles in 2023. However, he can still develop his route running. He finished his collegiate career with 259 receptions for 3,035 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as adding 16 carries for 92 yards.
Round 4 (No. 130) pick: TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State
Mock Trade: Ravens receive Pick No. 156 and a 2025 sixth-round pick, and Browns receive Pick No. 130 and a 2025 seventh-round pick
Analysis: The Browns do not have a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft, but PFF mocks a third trade in the draft that moves the Browns from the fifth round up into the fourth round at No. 130. Bell spent his first three seasons at South Carolina, where he caught 56 passes for 757 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, as well as 80 caries for 301 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Then, he spent his final season at Florida State where he caught 39 receptions for 503 yards and two receiving touchdowns, as well as four carries for two yards and a rushing touchdown.
Round 6 (No. 206) pick: RB Jase McClellan, Alabama
Analysis: McClellan played all four seasons at Alabama and finished his collegiate career with 355 carries for 1,981 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also added 40 receptions for 409 yards and six receiving touchdowns.
Round 7 (No. 227) pick: G C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross
Analysis: The Browns acquired this pick in a trade with the Titans for T Leroy Watson IV on April 12, adding a second pick for Cleveland in the seventh round. In 2022, Hanson played 699 snaps, allowing 10 quarterback hurries, one quarterback hit and no sacks. Then, in 2023, he played 695 total snaps, allowing just five quarterback hurries, three quarterback hits and no sacks.
Round 7 (No. 243) pick: LB Jordan Magee, Temple
Analysis: The Browns rebuilt their linebacker room during free agency, but could add a young, developmental player with this pick to the mix. Magee played four seasons at Temple, and tallied 235 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He also recorded one interception, 10 passes defended, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.