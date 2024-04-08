Draft on Tap: 2024 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 2.0

Kelsey Russo

OT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale) – Sticking with the same position group for this pick as Gibbs for similar reasoning, the Browns could use this pick to add depth to their offensive line. They dealt with so many injuries to their offensive line during the 2023 season – losing T Jack Conklin in Week 1, as well as Dawand Jones and Jedrick Wills over the course of the season. While all three are expected to be back for the 2024 season, adding depth and a young player who can learn from veteran players like G Joel Bitonio, G Michael Dunn and Conklin, as well as grow alongside Jones, who enters his second season.