Draft on Tap: 2024 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 2.0

Kelsey Russo and Jason Gibbs make their predictions for the Browns third-round pick

Apr 08, 2024 at 11:47 AM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Mock Draft 2.0

We're back with the second installment of the ClevelandBrowns.com mock draft!

The NFL Draft continues to quickly approach, as we are 17 days away from the first round on April 25. The Browns will make their first pick on Day 2 of the draft in the second round and hold five total picks in this year's draft.

Last week, radio and podcast producer Jason Gibbs and staff writer Kelsey Russo made their picks for the Browns’ second-round pick at No. 54. In this week's mock draft, we focus on the third round, which the Browns hold the 85th overall pick. This time, there's a consensus on which position they believe the Browns could target on Day 2.

Jason Gibbs

OT Javon Foster (Missouri) – 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds. Hometown is Detroit so let's bring him back to the Midwest. Depth on the offensive line, especially at tackle is an area the Browns may need to focus on, especially given how many tackles the team went through in 2023. Foster, who was a co-captain at Mizzou, was named a Third-Team All-American, as well as a First-Team All-SEC pick by the Associated Press and coaches.

Kelsey Russo

OT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale) – Sticking with the same position group for this pick as Gibbs for similar reasoning, the Browns could use this pick to add depth to their offensive line. They dealt with so many injuries to their offensive line during the 2023 season – losing T Jack Conklin in Week 1, as well as Dawand Jones and Jedrick Wills over the course of the season. While all three are expected to be back for the 2024 season, adding depth and a young player who can learn from veteran players like G Joel Bitonio, G Michael Dunn and Conklin, as well as grow alongside Jones, who enters his second season.

