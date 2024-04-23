Draft on Tap: Assessing five running back prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is just days away – with the first round set to take place on Thursday – so to wrap up our position assessments, let's take a look at the running backs.

The Browns' running back room is anchored by star Nick Chubb, who continues to rehab from his season-ending knee injury that he endured in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Jerome Ford stepped into a more prominent role in 2023 and established his role in the run game as the featured back in Chubb's absence. Pierre Strong Jr. also carved out a role as a backup option that the Browns relied on throughout different points of the season. They all return for the 2024 season as key players in that room.

Then, during free agency, the Browns added more depth to the running back room, as they signed Nyheim Hines and D'Onta Foreman. However, the Browns could use a pick on Day 3 to add a young player they can develop with their current running backs.

Trey Benson could be that one of those young players who fits that category. He finished his collegiate career at Florida State rushing for 1,918 yards and 24 touchdowns on 316 carries, as well as 371 receiving yards and one touchdown on 33 receptions. He has a solid level of athleticism to his game, as well as some talent as a pass catcher. At the combine, Benson ranked third among running backs with an athleticism score of 88.

Jase McClellan played all four seasons at Alabama and finished his collegiate career with 355 carries for 1,981 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also added 40 receptions for 409 yards and six receiving touchdowns. McClellan has a strong vision and is an instinctive runner who can extend runs through contact.