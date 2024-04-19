 Skip to main content
Draft on Tap: Assessing offensive linemen prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

Browns could look to add depth to an offensive line that dealt with injuries in 2023

Apr 19, 2024 at 03:50 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The NFL Draft is just under a week away, so let's continue with the position group assessments that could be a focus for the Browns with one of their six draft picks.

Next up is offensive linemen.

The Browns dealt with a plethora of injuries during the 2023 season to their offensive line, beginning in Week 1 when they lost T Jack Conklin to a season-ending knee injury. Rookie T Dawand Jones stepped in and started nine games before he also endured a season-ending knee injury and was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 12. T Jedrick Wills underwent knee surgery that also ended his season on Dec. 12.

All three tackles continue to progress in their recoveries from their individual injuries, but the Browns could use one of their draft picks to add depth to their offensive line. There are different prospects that could be a fit for the Browns for either their Day 2 or Day 3 picks.

Kiran Amegadjie started at right guard for the 2021 season before he shifted over to left tackle in 2022 – where he started all 10 games. Amegadjie helped Yale lead the league in rushing and total offense during the 2022 season and never allowed a sack at tackle. He was named a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2022. He saw his 2023 season cut short due to a torn quad, but at the 2024 NFL Combine, he ranked 10th out of the offensive tackles both in production and total score.

Missouri's Javon Foster is a solid zone blocker who knows how to use his arm length to his advantage. Foster played the 2020 at right tackle, making two starts in his nine games. Then, from 2021-2023, he moved over to left tackle and started all 13 games each of those seasons. In 2023, Foster was named a third-team Associated Press All-American, and made first-team All-SEC. That season, in 449 pass block snaps, Foster allowed just one sack, according to PFF. He ranked 26th among offensive tackles at the combine with an athleticism score of 66.

Blake Fisher can drive block with the technique to create leverage and can mirror up against edge rushers with a reactive athleticism. In 2021, Fisher played snaps at both left and right tackle before he solely played at right tackle in 2022 and 2023 at the University of Notre Dame. In 2022, Fisher allowed five sacks on his 405 pass block snaps, while in 2023, he allowed three sacks in 366 pass block snaps, according to PFF. He also ranked 18th out of the offensive tackles at the combine with an athleticism score of 74.

Photos: Draft on Tap - Offensive Tackles

Here's a look at the top prospects for offensive tackle that could be potential fits for the Browns.

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund also highlighted two offensive linemen that could be potential fits in Cleveland on the latest episode of Draft on Tap, discussing Brigham Young University's Kingsley Suamataia and the University of Connecticut's Christian Haynes.

"This may be the best offensive line draft I have every covered, so we should probably take a look at a few that the Browns should consider," Frelund said.

Suamataia transferred from Oregon to BYU and played his final two seasons at BYU. During the 2022 season, he played and started in 12 of the 13 games and did not allow a sack in 361 pass block snaps, according to PFF. In 2022, Suamataia took all 687 snaps that season at right tackle, while in 2023 he took all 644 snaps at left tackle.

"Kingsley Suamataia from BYU has one of the most variant profiles in the draft – which means there is even bigger upside for him should he land in the right place to develop than other similar prospects," Frelund said. "And that right place looks to be Cleveland. He's 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, has played both right and left tackle and has demonstrated above average lateral quickness."

Haynes started all 49 games that he played in over his four years at right guard and was named a third-team Associated Press All-American in both 2022 and 2023. Of his 438 pass block snaps in 2023, Haynes allowed just one sack, while in 2022 of his 348 pass block snaps he did not allow a sack, according to PFF. At the combine, Haynes ranked seventh among guards with an athleticism score of 77.

"Should the third round be where the Browns look to address the line, Christian Haynes from UConn could be a good pick," Frelund said. "And he's available at selection 85 in about 24 percent of draft simulations. Though some consider him undersized, his center of gravity and ability to keep his feet moving to drive his power forward and away from his quarterback rank above average as a Husky."

