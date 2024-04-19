Draft on Tap: Assessing offensive linemen prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is just under a week away, so let's continue with the position group assessments that could be a focus for the Browns with one of their six draft picks.

Next up is offensive linemen.

The Browns dealt with a plethora of injuries during the 2023 season to their offensive line, beginning in Week 1 when they lost T Jack Conklin to a season-ending knee injury. Rookie T Dawand Jones stepped in and started nine games before he also endured a season-ending knee injury and was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 12. T Jedrick Wills underwent knee surgery that also ended his season on Dec. 12.

All three tackles continue to progress in their recoveries from their individual injuries, but the Browns could use one of their draft picks to add depth to their offensive line. There are different prospects that could be a fit for the Browns for either their Day 2 or Day 3 picks.

Kiran Amegadjie started at right guard for the 2021 season before he shifted over to left tackle in 2022 – where he started all 10 games. Amegadjie helped Yale lead the league in rushing and total offense during the 2022 season and never allowed a sack at tackle. He was named a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2022. He saw his 2023 season cut short due to a torn quad, but at the 2024 NFL Combine, he ranked 10th out of the offensive tackles both in production and total score.

Missouri's Javon Foster is a solid zone blocker who knows how to use his arm length to his advantage. Foster played the 2020 at right tackle, making two starts in his nine games. Then, from 2021-2023, he moved over to left tackle and started all 13 games each of those seasons. In 2023, Foster was named a third-team Associated Press All-American, and made first-team All-SEC. That season, in 449 pass block snaps, Foster allowed just one sack, according to PFF. He ranked 26th among offensive tackles at the combine with an athleticism score of 66.