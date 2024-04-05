Draft on Tap: Assessing five potential tight end prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Browns are set to add some young, new talent to their roster when the 2024 NFL Draft takes place April 25-27.

They have five picks in this year's draft beginning in the second round. They hold the No. 54 pick, No. 85 in the third round, No. 156 in the fifth round, No. 206 in the sixth round and No. 243 in the seventh round.

"We don't think of the draft as (addressing) need necessarily," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said at the NFL Annual League Meetings. "We think about it as more like long-term investment in the roster."

They can address different positions groups through their picks as they look for players who have impactful skillsets. One of those skillsets could come with a tight end, as the Browns could look to use their Day 3 picks in the later rounds of the draft to add a developmental player to in their tight end group.

Their current tight end room consists of David Njoku, Jordan Akins, Zaire Mitchell-Paden and newly signed Giovanni Ricci. Njoku who led the team with 81 receptions for the 2023 season – the fifth-most by a Browns tight end in a season and tied for the eighth-most by any Browns player. He also led the Browns with a career-high six receiving touchdowns. Njoku was selected to his first Pro Bowl and finished the 2023 season with a career high 882 receiving yards.

Jordan Akins is entering his second season with Cleveland after he signed with the Browns in March 2023. Akins finished the 2023 season with 15 receptions for 132 yards and averaged 8.8 yards per reception. Mitchell-Paden spent time during the 2023 season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for to play in one regular-season game during his rookie season. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Browns in January 2024.