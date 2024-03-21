 Skip to main content
Mock Draft Roundup

Mock Draft Roundup: Latest draft predictions for the Browns following start of free agency

Cleveland's first pick is No. 54 in the second round 

Mar 21, 2024 at 02:40 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Mock Roundup 2.0

After the initial flurry of free agency signings since the new league year began on March 13, the outlook for the Browns on the NFL Draft in April might have shifted some.

The Browns now hold five picks in this year's draft, after they sent a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for WR Jerry Jeudy. Their first pick will come at No. 54 in the second round.

So, let's take a look at what experts are saying in recent mock drafts about who the Browns could take in the second round. 

Zac Jackson – The Athletic

The pick: DT Mike Hall Jr., Ohio State

Analysis: Jackson believes that Hall is a young defensive tackle that the Browns could develop and could add youth to the defensive line. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Hall recorded 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also had one fumble recovery.

Chris Trapasso – CBS Sports

The pick: RB Trey Benson, Florida State

Analysis: Benson spent his first two seasons in Oregon before he transferred for his final two seasons at Florida State. With the Seminoles, Benson recorded 310 carries for 1,896 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, as well as 33 receptions for 371 passing yards and one touchdown.

Trapasso also projected DL Dominic Puni from Kansas at No. 85 in the third round for Cleveland.

Trevor Sikkema – Pro Football Focus

The pick: WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Analysis: Sikkema kept the same pick for the Browns from his mock draft in February. Wilson took a leap in production in his last season with Michigan, as he had a career season in 2023 with 789 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with 1,707 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. The Browns did also recently acquire WR Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Broncos and signed him to a 3-year extension.

Diante Lee, The Athletic

The pick: Edge Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Analysis: Isaac tallied 92 total tackles in his five years at Penn State, along with 31.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The Browns re-signed DE Za'Darius Smith during free agency and have five-time Pro-Bowler DE Myles Garrett, but they could add a younger player to the defensive line and develop him.

Walter Football

The pick: OLB/DE Jonah Elliss, Utah

Analysis: Another situation where the Browns could draft a young edge rusher and develop him alongside Smith and Garrett. Elliss tallied 78 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 16 sacks during his three years at Utah. He also added three passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

