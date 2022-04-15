Mock Draft Roundup: 3 D-linemen, 1 receiver projected to Browns at No. 44

The pick:DT Travis Jones, UConn

The analysis: Kiper says Jones "might end up as only a two-down defender" but could "eat up space" and boost the rest of the defensive line.

The pick:DLLogan Hall, Houston

The analysis: Hall is the seventh-ranked edge rusher in Brugler's annual info-packed draft guide, "The Beast." He also has the Browns taking a wide receiver and defensive tackle in the third round of his full seven-round mock draft.

The analysis: Edwards also has the Browns picking DE Cam Thomas (San Diego State) at No. 78 and WR David Bell (Purdue) at No. 99 of his seven-round mock draft.

The analysis: Reuter also has the Browns picking an edge rusher and wide receiver within their top four picks, but he projected them to draft a safety with their second third-round pick.

The pick: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

The analysis: Winfrey, who had 5.5 sacks last season with the Sooners, is the fourth interior D-linemen to be drafted in Reid's seven-round mock draft.

The pick:WR George Pickens, Georgia