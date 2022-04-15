Mock Draft Roundup

Presented by

Mock Draft Roundup: 3 D-linemen, 1 receiver projected to Browns at No. 44

The list of possible players projected to the Browns at No. 44 has narrowed in the recent round of mock drafts

Apr 15, 2022 at 01:36 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Mel Kiper, ESPN

The pick:DT Travis Jones, UConn

The analysis: Kiper says Jones "might end up as only a two-down defender" but could "eat up space" and boost the rest of the defensive line.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

The pick:DLLogan Hall, Houston

The analysis: Hall is the seventh-ranked edge rusher in Brugler's annual info-packed draft guide, "The Beast." He also has the Browns taking a wide receiver and defensive tackle in the third round of his full seven-round mock draft.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

The pick: DT Travis Jones, UConn

The analysis: Jones led the Huskies defense with 4.5 sacks last season and compiled 19 tackles for a loss across three full seasons at UConn.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

The pick:DT Logan Hall, Houston

The analysis: Edwards also has the Browns picking DE Cam Thomas (San Diego State) at No. 78 and WR David Bell (Purdue) at No. 99 of his seven-round mock draft.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

The pick:DT Travis Jones, UConn

The analysis: Reuter also has the Browns picking an edge rusher and wide receiver within their top four picks, but he projected them to draft a safety with their second third-round pick.

Jordan Reid, ESPN

The pick: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

The analysis: Winfrey, who had 5.5 sacks last season with the Sooners, is the fourth interior D-linemen to be drafted in Reid's seven-round mock draft.

WalterFootball.com

The pick:WR George Pickens, Georgia

The analysis: The lone receiver to be pegged to the Browns in this round of mock drafts, Pickens amassed 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns across 24 games with the Bulldogs.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Surveying new predictions for Browns at No. 44

The Browns no longer have a first-round pick, but the positions still linked to Cleveland's first pick of the draft haven't changed much

news

2022 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0 - 2 positions, 4 different players for Browns at No. 13

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Anthony Poisal give their takes on whom they think the Browns will take from Rounds 1-3

news

Mock Draft Roundup: The latest Browns projections from the 2022 NFL Combine

It's a big week for the 2022 NFL Draft, and we're rounding up the latest mock drafts

news

Mock Draft Roundup: 9 of 10 new projections have Browns grabbing WR, but which one?

Rounding up the latest projections for what the Browns might do with the 13th overall pick

news

Mock Draft Roundup: 12 new projections are unanimous on the position, split on the player

Rounding up the latest projections for what the Browns will do with their No. 13 pick

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Who's on the rise after the Senior Bowl?

Rounding up the latest projections for the Browns at No. 13

news

Mock Draft Roundup: How will the 2022 Senior Bowl shake up the projections for Browns at No. 13?

Rounding up the latest predictions for how Cleveland will use its 1st-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr., Daniel Jeremiah and more make their picks for Browns at No. 13

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 3 short months away ...

news

2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 3.0: Predictions for the 1st 3 rounds

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble make their final predictions for the Browns' 2021 draft

news

Mock Draft Roundup: The absolute, FINAL look at what analysts predict for the Browns at No. 26

It's still anyone's guess 1 day before the 2021 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Where does defensive tackle now rank among Browns' draft needs?

Scanning the world of mock drafts with just 8 days to go until the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Advertising