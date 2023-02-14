Mock Draft Roundup

Mock Draft Roundup: 7 projections have Browns targeting D-Line with 1st pick

A few players are starting to become common mock draft picks for the Browns with their first pick in the second round

Feb 14, 2023
The Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl — and Super Bowl — have all concluded, which means mock draft season is officially in full-swing.

The most recent roundup of mocks all have a unanimous agreement that the Browns will target their defensive line with their first pick in Round 2, which sits at 43rd overall. A few names are repeats on this list.

Here's who the experts and draft analysts are currently picking for the Browns.

Matt Miller - ESPN

The pick: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The analysis: Miller believes the interior D-Line is the top need for the Browns this offseason and wrote that Smith "is one of the most impressive movers in the defensive tackle class and has NFL scouts talking about his rare short-area burst and power."

Walter Cherepinsky - WalterFootball

The pick: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

The analysis: Van Ness tallied 13 sacks in two seasons as a starter with the Hawkeyes. Cherepinsky writes that he "has a relentless motor, but is a bit raw."

Chad Reuter - NFL.com

The pick: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The analysis: Reuter also has the Browns targeting WR Michael Wilson from Stanford with their projected third-round compensatory pick.

DraftTek

The pick: DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

The analysis: Van Ness is listed as a "defensive lineman" here rather than an edge rusher, and that's because some analysts believe he could also play in the interior. That versatility could be attractive for the Browns, who have needs in both D-Line spots.

James Fragoza - Pro Football Network

The pick: DE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

The analysis: McDonald was considered one of the biggest stars from Senior Bowl week, and Fragoza writes that he "is one of the best pure pass rushers in the class."

The 33rd Team

The pick: DL Gervon Dexter, Florida

The analysis: Dexter tallied five sacks in three seasons with the Gators.

Matthew Jones - FantasyPros

The pick: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The analysis: Jones believes Smith would provide "an excellent marriage of need and value" to the Browns as an early second-round pick and would serve as a "plug and play" nose tackle.

