Mock Draft Roundup: 7 projections have Browns targeting D-Line with 1st pick

The Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl — and Super Bowl — have all concluded, which means mock draft season is officially in full-swing.

The most recent roundup of mocks all have a unanimous agreement that the Browns will target their defensive line with their first pick in Round 2, which sits at 43rd overall. A few names are repeats on this list.

Here's who the experts and draft analysts are currently picking for the Browns.

The pick: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The analysis: Miller believes the interior D-Line is the top need for the Browns this offseason and wrote that Smith "is one of the most impressive movers in the defensive tackle class and has NFL scouts talking about his rare short-area burst and power."

The pick: DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

The analysis: Van Ness tallied 13 sacks in two seasons as a starter with the Hawkeyes. Cherepinsky writes that he "has a relentless motor, but is a bit raw."

The pick: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

The analysis: Reuter also has the Browns targeting WR Michael Wilson from Stanford with their projected third-round compensatory pick.

The pick: DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

The analysis: Van Ness is listed as a "defensive lineman" here rather than an edge rusher, and that's because some analysts believe he could also play in the interior. That versatility could be attractive for the Browns, who have needs in both D-Line spots.

The pick: DE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

The analysis: McDonald was considered one of the biggest stars from Senior Bowl week, and Fragoza writes that he "is one of the best pure pass rushers in the class."

The pick: DL Gervon Dexter, Florida

The analysis: Dexter tallied five sacks in three seasons with the Gators.

The pick: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan