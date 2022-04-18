2022 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 2.0 - 2 position, 4 possible players for pick No. 44

Nathan Zegura

2nd Round

44. EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan) - It's my mock and I can create the scenarios I want, and in this scenario, the Browns have re-signed Jadeveon Clowney and can afford the luxury of waiting for Ojabo to recover from his torn Achilles suffered at his Pro Day. Andrew Berry has made a yearly tradition of snagging a first-round talent in the second round with Grant Delpit in 2020 and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2021, and I think that continues with Ojabo, who would likely have gone in the Top 15 if not for his injury. Not many teams have the roster set up to be able to have a second round pick redshirt, but the Browns do and they will reap the rewards for years to come.

3rd Round

78. WR Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) - With the impact player and succession planning secured on the edge, the Browns turn their attention to acquiring more weapons in the passing game and select Alec Pierce from Cincinnati. Pierce has great size, speed and athleticism profiles and has been compared to Jordy Nelson. He is 6'3" and runs a 4.4 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical, so he can win vertically and in contested catch situations. He has the traits to develop into a true No. 1 X-receiver and would bring a great size, speed combo to the Browns receiving corps.