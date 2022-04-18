2022 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 2.0 - 2 position, 4 possible players for pick No. 44

With less than two weeks until the draft, we're firing up another round of ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft — and a lot has changed since our first version published a month ago.
The Browns no longer own a first-round pick in 2022, but we're still taking guesses at who will get the call from Cleveland in the second and third rounds with the 44th, 78th and 99th overall picks of the draft.
We'll check back in one more time before the draft begins April 28, but for now, here's how our boards look.
Nathan Zegura
2nd Round
44. EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan) - It's my mock and I can create the scenarios I want, and in this scenario, the Browns have re-signed Jadeveon Clowney and can afford the luxury of waiting for Ojabo to recover from his torn Achilles suffered at his Pro Day. Andrew Berry has made a yearly tradition of snagging a first-round talent in the second round with Grant Delpit in 2020 and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2021, and I think that continues with Ojabo, who would likely have gone in the Top 15 if not for his injury. Not many teams have the roster set up to be able to have a second round pick redshirt, but the Browns do and they will reap the rewards for years to come.
3rd Round
78. WR Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) - With the impact player and succession planning secured on the edge, the Browns turn their attention to acquiring more weapons in the passing game and select Alec Pierce from Cincinnati. Pierce has great size, speed and athleticism profiles and has been compared to Jordy Nelson. He is 6'3" and runs a 4.4 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical, so he can win vertically and in contested catch situations. He has the traits to develop into a true No. 1 X-receiver and would bring a great size, speed combo to the Browns receiving corps.
99. DT DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M) - Perrion Winfrey could be a consideration here, but is off the board in my scenario. The Browns turn to Leal who was first team All-SEC and All-American in 2021 notching 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He is more of a pass rushing interior defensive tackle who could see work early in his career as a sub package interior rusher in the Browns Cheetah fronts (three defensive ends) or a big defensive end in run situations. I think the Browns will always emphasize interior pass rush over run stopping early in drafts and Leal gets the nod here allowing the Browns to get three quality players and fill their three biggest needs by the end of Day 2.
Andrew Gribble
2nd Round
44. EDGE Drake Jackson (USC) – Even if the Browns add Jadeveon Clowney or another veteran or two in free agency, there's always a need for young pass rushers. Jackson fits the bill as someone who could really ascend at the next level after compiling 12.5 sacks over three seasons as a defensive end and linebacker.
3rd Round
78. TE Jelani Woods (Virginia) – Kevin Stefanski has mentioned his love for the TE position a time or two since he became head coach in 2020. There's a void to fill with the departure of Austin Hooper, and the 6-foot-7, 275-pound Woods could be a great candidate to fill it after catching 44 passes for 598 yards and eight TDs in 2021.
99. WR John Metchie (Alabama) – The Crimson Tide just keeps on churning out NFL wide receivers, and Metchie is poised to hear his name called at some point on Day 2. Metchie was a two-year starter at Alabama and is coming off a 2021 season in which he racked up 96 catches, 1,142 yards and eight TDs.
Anthony Poisal
2nd Round
44. DL Logan Hall (Houston) - The Browns still have big needs at both defensive tackle and edge rusher, and Hall might be capable of playing either position. He enjoyed a breakout senior year with 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss and played primarily as an interior lineman, but several draft analysts believe he could thrive on the edge in the NFL. The Browns can see where Hall fits best in offseason workouts and training camp and can take comfort knowing he'll likely deliver an impact no matter where he's positioned.
3rd Round
78. WR Khalil Shakir (Boise State) - I think the Browns will be looking to draft a receiver within their first two picks, and I think they'll be looking for someone who could possibly play in the slot after the release of Jarvis Landry. Shakir fits the criteria for the role as a smooth route-runner and was a 1,000-yard receiver with Boise State last season.
99. TE Cade Otton (Washington) - Otton did plenty of blocking in his college career, which the Browns could use at tight end after releasing Austin Hooper. He has a reliable pair of hands, too, and only had two drops mixed with the 46 receptions and four touchdowns in his last two college seasons.
Jason Gibbs
2nd Round
44. WR George Pickens (Georgia) – Tall. Fast. Comes from a winning program at the highest level. I think a few of these wide receivers are going to fall and the Browns luck into one at pick No. 44 where they've had some luck the past few years.
3rd Round
78. TE Jeremy Ruckert (THE Ohio State University) – I break up the SEC party and get the Browns a Buckeye. Ruckert was honorable mention All-Big Ten last season. At 6'5" he's a nice target in this Browns offense. I feel like the Browns go defense here if they go WR in round two, but if Ruckert falls to them like Harrison Bryant a few years ago, it will be hard not to pull the trigger here and snag a tight end.
99. EDGE Kingsley Enagbare (South Carolina) – The Browns have to address the defensive line. They do so here in Enagbare, a talented player whose game needs a little tweaking but with the Browns coaching staff and the system in place, he could be a difference maker in year one.