2022 Free Agency Preview: What are the options at DT?

The NFL free agency period is one week away, and the Browns will be in the market to add new players to their roster and tap into some of the cap space they have for the 2022 season.

We're taking a look at some of the most notable unrestricted free agents who will be available at positions of interest for the Browns, starting at DT.

Who's back?

Tommy Togiai - A 2021 fourth-round pick, Togiai saw a larger role in the second half of the season and finished his rookie year with nine tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass deflection.

Jordan Elliott - He was slightly more productive than his rookie year in 2020 with 26 tackles, four quarterback hits. By the second half of the year, the 2020 third-round pick was playing around 50 percent of defensive snaps.

Who could hit the market?

Malik Jackson - The 10-year veteran anchored the interior rotation with the veteran leadership and performance the Browns hoped when they signed him in the offseason. He had 25 tackles, a half-sack and four pass deflections, his most since 2016.

Sheldon Day - A practice squad player to start the season, Day answered the call when he was relied upon more in the second half of the year and finished with a career-high 21 tackles.

Malik McDowell - McDowell recorded 33 tackles and three sacks in 2021. He was arrested, however, in Florida on Jan. 17.

Top defensive tackles available (*Rankings from NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents*)

28. Calais Campbell, Ravens - He's 35 years old but is still one of the best at the position. He had 49 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season in Baltimore.

35. D.J. Jones, 49ers - Jones will be 27 next season and is coming off his best year in the league. The five-year veteran tallied 56 tackles, two sacks and 10 tackles for a loss.

38. Akiem Hicks, Bears - He has eight sacks in the last three seasons and has been a key force for the Bears' interior the last six seasons.

55. Bilal Nichols, Bears - He has eight sacks in the last two seasons and has also shined on Chicago's D-line. He recorded a career-best 51 tackles in 2021.

64. Foley Fatukasi, Jets - A four-year veteran who's increased his production every year so far in the league. 46 tackles and six tackles for a loss last season who could be in for a long-term deal given his steady improvement and age (27).

78. Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rams - He was a sixth-round pick in 2018 but has played like an early-rounder the last three years. Six sacks and 137 career tackles, including 38 last season.

79. B.J. Hill, Bengals - Hill delivered his best season of his four-year career, totaling 5.5 sacks and 50 tackles.

81. Sheldon Richardson, Vikings - Richardson joined the Vikings after playing for the Browns in 2019-20 and is still a reliable DT option at 31 years old.

82. Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers - 35 years old but still finding ways to get to the backfield. He has six sacks in each of the last two seasons and could be joining the fifth team for his 13th year in the league.