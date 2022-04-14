5 things to know about Browns QB Joshua Dobbs

The Browns signed five-year veteran QB Joshua Dobbs on Thursday, marking the third addition Cleveland has made to the position this offseason.

Here are five things to know about Cleveland's newest QB:

1. Dobbs has played in five games since he was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2017 draft and has completed 10-of-17 career pass attempts for 45 yards and one interception. His last NFL appearance was in Week 17 of 2020 against the Browns when he went 4-for-5 for 2 yards and rushed twice for 20 yards.

2. All five of Dobbs' NFL appearances have been with the Steelers, but he spent the 2019 season with the Jaguars after the Steelers traded him to Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Dobbs didn't take a snap with the Jaguars that season, and he returned to the Steelers after they claimed him off waivers in September 2020. He spent 2021 on injured reserve.

3. Dobbs was one of the best quarterbacks to play at Tennessee. He ranks fifth in program history with 7,138 career passing yards and 53 touchdowns and fourth with 614 pass completions. He helped the Volunteers win three Bowl games as a starting quarterback.

4. Dobbs majored in aerospace engineering — also known as rocket science. He's continued to study the topic since he joined the NFL and even completed an externship with NASA in February 2020. He was also presented by Tennessee with the 2017 Torchbearer Award, the school's highest honor for an undergraduate student with outstanding accomplishments in academics and the community. Dobbs maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA in college.