Free Agency

Presented By

5 things to know about DT Taven Bryan

Bryan comes to Cleveland after spending the last four years in Jacksonville

Mar 16, 2022 at 06:45 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

031622_Bryan5ThingsThumb

DT Taven Bryan, a four-year veteran from the Jacksonville Jaguars, has agreed to terms with the Browns.

Here are five things to know about Cleveland's newest addition to the D-line.

1. Bryan is a 2018 first-round pick (29th overall) that has been a key piece of the Jaguars' defensive tackle rotation the last four years. He has 86 tackles, 5.5 career sacks, 15 tackles for a loss and 25 quarterback hits in his career. His best season was in 2019, when he totaled 33 tackles, two sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble and nine QB hits.

2. Bryan is from Casper, Wyoming, and is the son of a former Navy SEAL. He was listed as the top-ranked recruit in the state in 2014 and chose to attend Florida after receiving offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State and Wyoming.

3. At Florida, Bryan ascended in 2017 when he recorded 40 tackles, six tackles for a loss and four sacks and was given second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press. He elected to enter the NFL Draft after his junior season.

4. Bryan is the first of what could be a few other additions to the interior D-line — and entire D-line — this offseason. Before signing Bryan, the Browns only had 2021 fourth-round pick Tommy Togiai and 2020 third-round pick Jordan Elliott under contract at the position for 2022.

5. Bryan's nickname is "Wyoming Wildman," which he trademarked in 2018.

Photos: 2022 Free Agency - Taven Bryan

Free Agency

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
1 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Texas offensive lineman Elex Woodworth (77) blocks Florida defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
2 / 20

North Texas offensive lineman Elex Woodworth (77) blocks Florida defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (93) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (93) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida's Taven Bryan poses with his Jacksonville Jaguars team jersey during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
4 / 20

Florida's Taven Bryan poses with his Jacksonville Jaguars team jersey during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
6 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (93), and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) sack Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
7 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (93), and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) sack Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars draftee defensive tackle Taven Bryan on air with SiriusXM Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for SiriusXM)
8 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars draftee defensive tackle Taven Bryan on air with SiriusXM Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for SiriusXM)

Brandon Wade/AP IMAGES
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (93) celebrates a sack during the first half an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
9 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (93) celebrates a sack during the first half an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive lineman Taven Bryan runs a drill during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 20

Florida defensive lineman Taven Bryan runs a drill during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (93) reacts at the snap during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
11 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (93) reacts at the snap during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida's Taven Bryan poses on the red carpet before the first round of the 2018 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
12 / 20

Florida's Taven Bryan poses on the red carpet before the first round of the 2018 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan walks on the field during a practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
13 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan walks on the field during a practice at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan poses with his jersey on stage after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
14 / 20

Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan poses with his jersey on stage after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
15 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive linemen Abry Jones, left, and Taven Bryan perform a drill during an NFL football workout, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
16 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive linemen Abry Jones, left, and Taven Bryan perform a drill during an NFL football workout, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan, left, rushes the offensive line during an NFL football practice, in Jacksonville, Fla. The defensive tackle and 2018 first-round draft pick is expected to be in the starting lineup again Thursday night, Aug. 29, 2019, when the Jaguars (0-3) host the Atlanta Falcons (0-4) in the preseason finale for both teams. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
17 / 20

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan, left, rushes the offensive line during an NFL football practice, in Jacksonville, Fla. The defensive tackle and 2018 first-round draft pick is expected to be in the starting lineup again Thursday night, Aug. 29, 2019, when the Jaguars (0-3) host the Atlanta Falcons (0-4) in the preseason finale for both teams. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan leaves the field after an NFL football practice, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
18 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan leaves the field after an NFL football practice, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
19 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) sets up for a play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 17-6. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan (90) sets up for a play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 17-6. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns acquire WR Amari Cooper in trade with Cowboys

Cleveland sent a 2022 fifth-round pick and swapped 2022 sixth-round picks with the Cowboys to acquire the four-time Pro Bowler
news

5 things to know about WR Amari Cooper

Cooper has a long history of consistency and success since his college days at Alabama 
news

5 things to know about DE Chase Winovich

Winovich was traded to the Browns from the Patriots
news

5 things to know about Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant

Grant had the longest punt return TD in the NFL last season
news

By the Numbers: Amari Cooper brings history of consistency, production to Cleveland

Cooper has been one of the most consistent, durable and reliable receivers in the league since he was drafted fourth overall in 2015
news

Browns agree to terms with Pro Bowl return specialist and WR Jakeem Grant

Grant has been one of the most productive returners in the NFL since he was drafted by the Dolphins in 2016
news

Browns agree to terms with DT Taven Bryan 

Bryan was a 2018 first-round pick and had 15 tackles and two sacks last season
news

Browns acquire DE Chase Winovich in trade with Patriots

Winovich was a third-round pick in 2019 and had plenty of success off the edge in his first two years in the league
news

Browns release C JC Tretter

Tretter, a nine-year veteran, started all but one game since he joined the Browns in 2017
news

Browns release WR Jarvis Landry

Landry joined the Browns via trade in 2018 and led the team in receptions in each of his four seasons in Cleveland
news

2022 Free Agency Preview: What are the options at LB?

The Browns have options within and possible options in free agency to build around "JOK"
Advertising