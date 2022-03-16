5 things to know about DT Taven Bryan

DT Taven Bryan, a four-year veteran from the Jacksonville Jaguars, has agreed to terms with the Browns.

Here are five things to know about Cleveland's newest addition to the D-line.

1. Bryan is a 2018 first-round pick (29th overall) that has been a key piece of the Jaguars' defensive tackle rotation the last four years. He has 86 tackles, 5.5 career sacks, 15 tackles for a loss and 25 quarterback hits in his career. His best season was in 2019, when he totaled 33 tackles, two sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble and nine QB hits.

2. Bryan is from Casper, Wyoming, and is the son of a former Navy SEAL. He was listed as the top-ranked recruit in the state in 2014 and chose to attend Florida after receiving offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State and Wyoming.

3. At Florida, Bryan ascended in 2017 when he recorded 40 tackles, six tackles for a loss and four sacks and was given second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press. He elected to enter the NFL Draft after his junior season.

4. Bryan is the first of what could be a few other additions to the interior D-line — and entire D-line — this offseason. Before signing Bryan, the Browns only had 2021 fourth-round pick Tommy Togiai and 2020 third-round pick Jordan Elliott under contract at the position for 2022.