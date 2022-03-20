Browns trade QB Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick

Keenum, a 10-year veteran, played in nine games and started two for the Browns since his first year in Cleveland in 2020 — both starts came in Week 7 and Week 18 in 2021. He completed 52-of-82 pass attempts (63.4 percent) for 508 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his Browns tenure.

The Browns now have eight picks in the 2022 draft. They are without their first-round pick after it was traded Sunday to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson but retain their picks in Rounds 2-4. They also possess a compensatory pick in Round 3 (No. 99) and an additional pick in Round 4 (No. 107) because of a trade with the Lions from 2021. They have no picks in Round 5 but have Dallas' pick in Round 6 (No. 202) after their trade for WR Amari Cooper. They also have two picks in Round 7.