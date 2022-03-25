5 things to know about Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

The Browns on Monday agreed to terms with QB Jacoby Brissett, a six-year veteran who has played 60 games in the NFL.

Here are 5 things to know about the quarterback.

1. The Browns are the fourth team Brissett has joined in the NFL since he was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 draft. After playing three games with two starts his rookie season — where he was the backup QB for Tom Brady — Brissett was traded to the Colts, where he spent four seasons and was used in both starting and backup roles. He then signed with the Dolphins in 2021 and started five games.

2. Brissett was nominated by the Colts for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service off the field as well as excellence on the field. Brissett was one of the Colts' most active community members and has dedicated much of his time toward advancing social justice causes.

3. Brissett split time with two different programs in college, too. His first two years were at Florida, where he was primarily a backup but played in seven games, and his final two years were at NC State. He passed for 2,606 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in his redshirt junior season and 2,662 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions as a senior.

4. Brissett was lauded at NC State for his leadership and dedication toward building relationships with his teammates. One way he immediately showed it was during his first year enrolled at the school, when he couldn't play for the Wolfpack due to NCAA transfer rules. Brissett, however, still made the nearly nine-hour drive from Raleigh to Tallahassee, Florida, when NC State played Florida State in 2013 — just to stand on the sidelines and be with teammates. He also wrote letters to each of his offensive teammates at multiple points of the season in 2014, his first year as a starter.