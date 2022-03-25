Free Agency

Presented By

5 things to know about Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett is a six-year veteran and has been a reliable backup QB at multiple points of his career

Mar 25, 2022 at 05:25 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

032522_Brissett5Things

The Browns on Monday agreed to terms with QB Jacoby Brissett, a six-year veteran who has played 60 games in the NFL.

Here are 5 things to know about the quarterback.

1. The Browns are the fourth team Brissett has joined in the NFL since he was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 draft. After playing three games with two starts his rookie season — where he was the backup QB for Tom Brady — Brissett was traded to the Colts, where he spent four seasons and was used in both starting and backup roles. He then signed with the Dolphins in 2021 and started five games.

2. Brissett was nominated by the Colts for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service off the field as well as excellence on the field. Brissett was one of the Colts' most active community members and has dedicated much of his time toward advancing social justice causes.

3. Brissett split time with two different programs in college, too. His first two years were at Florida, where he was primarily a backup but played in seven games, and his final two years were at NC State. He passed for 2,606 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in his redshirt junior season and 2,662 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions as a senior. 

4. Brissett was lauded at NC State for his leadership and dedication toward building relationships with his teammates. One way he immediately showed it was during his first year enrolled at the school, when he couldn't play for the Wolfpack due to NCAA transfer rules. Brissett, however, still made the nearly nine-hour drive from Raleigh to Tallahassee, Florida, when NC State played Florida State in 2013 — just to stand on the sidelines and be with teammates. He also wrote letters to each of his offensive teammates at multiple points of the season in 2014, his first year as a starter.

5. Brissett has experience playing in some of the cold weather the Browns always anticipate late in the season — he actually played in one of the snowiest games in recent NFL memory. He was the Colts' starter in Week 13 of 2017 when nearly nine inches of snow fell during the game in Buffalo. Brissett completed 11-of-22 pass attempts for 69 yards and one touchdown in a 13-7 overtime loss for the Colts.

Related Content

news

Browns trade QB Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick

Keenum played nine games and made two starts since he joined the Browns in 2020
news

Browns release TE Austin Hooper

Hooper compiled 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons in Cleveland
news

5 things to know about WR Amari Cooper

Cooper has a long history of consistency and success since his college days at Alabama 
news

5 things to know about DT Taven Bryan

Bryan comes to Cleveland after spending the last four years in Jacksonville
news

5 things to know about DE Chase Winovich

Winovich was traded to the Browns from the Patriots
news

5 things to know about Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant

Grant had the longest punt return TD in the NFL last season
news

By the Numbers: Amari Cooper brings history of consistency, production to Cleveland

Cooper has been one of the most consistent, durable and reliable receivers in the league since he was drafted fourth overall in 2015
news

Browns agree to terms with Pro Bowl return specialist and WR Jakeem Grant

Grant has been one of the most productive returners in the NFL since he was drafted by the Dolphins in 2016
news

Browns agree to terms with DT Taven Bryan 

Bryan was a 2018 first-round pick and had 15 tackles and two sacks last season
news

Browns acquire DE Chase Winovich in trade with Patriots

Winovich was a third-round pick in 2019 and had plenty of success off the edge in his first two years in the league
news

Browns acquire WR Amari Cooper in trade with Cowboys

Cleveland sent a 2022 fifth-round pick and swapped 2022 sixth-round picks with the Cowboys to acquire the four-time Pro Bowler
Advertising