5 things to know about DE Chase Winovich

Winovich was traded to the Browns from the Patriots

Mar 16, 2022 at 06:28 PM
The Browns traded for Patriots DE Chase Winovich, a three-year veteran, sending LB Mack Wilson to New England in the deal.

Here's five things to know about Cleveland's newest edge rusher:

1. Winovich was a third-round pick by New England in 2019 and didn't take long to showcase his talents on defense — he recorded 5.5 sacks his rookie season and made four of them in three of his first five games. He matched that total in his second season, giving him 11 career sacks, and has collected 85 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 23 quarterback hits.

2. Winovich is 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, a frame that has offered him plenty of versatility over his football career. He played linebacker and quarterback at Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, his hometown, and also occasionally played as a safety and return specialist. Winovich committed to Michigan, where he started as a linebacker, moved to tight end his sophomore season and then switched to defensive end. He's primarily played as an edge rusher in the NFL.

3. Winovich's college production ascended when he switched to defensive end. He led the Big Ten with 17 tackles for a loss in 2017, third with eight sacks that season and earned second team All-Big Ten honors. He was voted first team All-Big Ten in 2018 after collecting five sacks and 17 tackles for a loss.

4. Winovich was tabbed as one of the most interesting players of his draft class for, well, a multitude of reasons. He ate a live fish for $20 when he was a kid. He dated Madonna's daughter. He once befriended famous UFC fighter Conor McGregor in the back of a car in Manhattan. He also dyed his long blonde hair orange for the 2018 Outback Bowl for a fundraiser to the ChadTough Foundation, which helps raise awareness and fund research for pediatric brain tumors.

5. One other thing about his hair: It's no longer long.

Photos: 2022 Free Agency - Chase Winovich

New England Patriots' Chase Winovich waves coming off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
New England Patriots' Chase Winovich waves coming off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich celebrates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich celebrates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) following an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) following an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis.

New England Patriots lineman Chase Winovich (52) walks on the field at the Detroit Lions NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park, Mich.
New England Patriots lineman Chase Winovich (52) walks on the field at the Detroit Lions NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park, Mich.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis.

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State , Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State , Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich reacts to a play against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich reacts to a play against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) smiles as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) smiles as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich rushes during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich rushes during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs downfield against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs downfield against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) leave the field after a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots won 22-17.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (50) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) leave the field after a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots won 22-17.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

New England Patriots' Chase Winovich plays during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
New England Patriots' Chase Winovich plays during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) turns the corner on Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) turns the corner on Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries (71) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Advertising