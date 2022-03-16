5 things to know about DE Chase Winovich

The Browns traded for Patriots DE Chase Winovich, a three-year veteran, sending LB Mack Wilson to New England in the deal.

Here's five things to know about Cleveland's newest edge rusher:

1. Winovich was a third-round pick by New England in 2019 and didn't take long to showcase his talents on defense — he recorded 5.5 sacks his rookie season and made four of them in three of his first five games. He matched that total in his second season, giving him 11 career sacks, and has collected 85 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 23 quarterback hits.

2. Winovich is 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, a frame that has offered him plenty of versatility over his football career. He played linebacker and quarterback at Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, his hometown, and also occasionally played as a safety and return specialist. Winovich committed to Michigan, where he started as a linebacker, moved to tight end his sophomore season and then switched to defensive end. He's primarily played as an edge rusher in the NFL.

3. Winovich's college production ascended when he switched to defensive end. He led the Big Ten with 17 tackles for a loss in 2017, third with eight sacks that season and earned second team All-Big Ten honors. He was voted first team All-Big Ten in 2018 after collecting five sacks and 17 tackles for a loss.