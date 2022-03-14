Free Agency

2022 Browns Free Agency Tracker

Mar 14, 2022 at 04:21 PM
Free-agent season has arrived.

The next several days — and possibly weeks — will be full of news as the biggest players on the market choose their next NFL home. Nothing is official until Wednesday, but teams were able to negotiate and agree to contract terms on Monday, so plenty of reports have already surfaced.

We'll be updating this free agency sheet with reports and an up-to-date chart regarding Browns' free agents and possible players of interest for Cleveland.

The views expressed or reported in this article are not confirmed by any member of the Cleveland Browns.

The latest...

NFL Free Agents:

Table inside Article
Name Former Team Status
N/A N/A N/A

Browns Free Agents

Table inside Article
Name Team Status
DE Jadeveon Clowney
TE David Njoku Cleveland Browns Received Franchise Tag
LB Anthony Walker Jr.
DT Malik Jackson
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
T Chris Hubbard
DE Takkarist McKinley
WR Rashard Higgins
DB M.J. Stewart Jr.
LB Malcolm Smith
DT Sheldon Day
P Dustin Colquitt
WR Ryan Switzer
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
LB Elijah Lee
RB D'Ernest Johnson
TE Stephen Carlson
K Chase McLaughlin
QB Nick Mullens
DE Porter Gustin
T Blake Hance Cleveland Browns Tendered
T Michael Dunn Cleveland Browns Tendered
DT Malik McDowell
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley Cleveland Browns Tendered
RB Dexter Williams
LB Montrel Meander

