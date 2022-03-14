2022 Browns Free Agency Tracker

Free-agent season has arrived.
The next several days — and possibly weeks — will be full of news as the biggest players on the market choose their next NFL home. Nothing is official until Wednesday, but teams were able to negotiate and agree to contract terms on Monday, so plenty of reports have already surfaced.
We'll be updating this free agency sheet with reports and an up-to-date chart regarding Browns' free agents and possible players of interest for Cleveland.
The latest...
NFL Free Agents:
|Name
|Former Team
|Status
Browns Free Agents
|Name
|Team
|Status
|DE Jadeveon Clowney
|TE David Njoku
|Cleveland Browns
|Received Franchise Tag
|LB Anthony Walker Jr.
|DT Malik Jackson
|S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|T Chris Hubbard
|DE Takkarist McKinley
|WR Rashard Higgins
|DB M.J. Stewart Jr.
|LB Malcolm Smith
|DT Sheldon Day
|P Dustin Colquitt
|WR Ryan Switzer
|DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
|LB Elijah Lee
|RB D'Ernest Johnson
|TE Stephen Carlson
|K Chase McLaughlin
|QB Nick Mullens
|DE Porter Gustin
|T Blake Hance
|Cleveland Browns
|Tendered
|T Michael Dunn
|Cleveland Browns
|Tendered
|DT Malik McDowell
|WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
|Cleveland Browns
|Tendered
|RB Dexter Williams
|LB Montrel Meander