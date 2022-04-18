Transactions

Browns sign DT Sheldon Day, DE Stephen Weatherly, make other roster moves

The Browns signed DT Sheldon Day and DE Stephen Weatherly and signed exclusive rights tenders with WR Ja'Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn

Apr 18, 2022 at 04:01 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Sheldon Day and DE Stephen Weatherly. Additionally, WR Ja'Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn each signed an exclusive rights tender with the team.

Day, originally a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, has appeared in 67 career games and recorded 76 tackles and seven sacks. He initially joined the Browns' practice squad in 2020. The Notre Dame product appeared in seven games last season and recorded 21 tackles and one sack.

Weatherly, originally a seventh-round pick by Minnesota in 2016, is entering his seventh NFL season out of Vanderbilt. He has appeared in 73 career games with the Vikings (2016-19, 2021), Panthers (2020) and Broncos (2021). Weatherly has recorded 101 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Last season, he appeared in six games with the Vikings and nine with the Broncos for a combined 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Bradley has appeared in eight games since joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Last year, he tallied four receptions for 64 yards and added three special teams tackles.

Dunn joined the Browns in 2020 and has played in 20 games since that time, including two starts. In his first career start in 2021, he stepped in at right guard and played every offensive snap.

