Browns sign QB Joshua Dobbs

The Browns on Thursday signed five-year QB veteran Joshua Dobbs.
Dobbs has completed 10-of-17 career pass attempts for 45 yards and one interception and has spent almost his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2017 draft. He spent 2019 with the Jaguars after the Steelers traded him at the beginning of the season but re-joined the Steelers in 2020.
A Tennessee alum and native of Alpharetta, Georgia, Dobbs amassed a 61.5 completion percentage with 53 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in four seasons with the Volunteers.