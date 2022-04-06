Browns sign C Ethan Pocic

The Browns bolstered their offensive line Wednesday by signing five-year veteran C Ethan Pocic.

Pocic, a second-round pick by Seattle in 2017, has played in 57 career games with 40 starts, including 10 last season. He's also played both guard positions in the NFL and has been a top fixture in Seattle's offensive line since he entered the league.

"We're excited to bring Ethan into the mix," Browns Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry said. "He's really played, from his time at LSU and into the pros, up and down the offensive line. We always want guys who are versatile, so we think it'll be a good veteran signing for us."

Pocic, a native of Lemont, Illinois, made 37 career starts at LSU (27 at center, nine at right guard, one at left tackle). LSU produced a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his years as a starter in Baton Rouge, and he was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week five times during his career, including an SEC-best three times in 2016.