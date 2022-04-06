Transactions

Presented By

Browns sign C Ethan Pocic

Pocic is entering his sixth NFL season after spending the first five of his career with the Seahawks

Apr 06, 2022 at 11:36 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

2560x1440-Ethan-Pocic-2022

The Browns bolstered their offensive line Wednesday by signing five-year veteran C Ethan Pocic.

Pocic, a second-round pick by Seattle in 2017, has played in 57 career games with 40 starts, including 10 last season. He's also played both guard positions in the NFL and has been a top fixture in Seattle's offensive line since he entered the league.

"We're excited to bring Ethan into the mix," Browns Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry said. "He's really played, from his time at LSU and into the pros, up and down the offensive line. We always want guys who are versatile, so we think it'll be a good veteran signing for us."

Pocic, a native of Lemont, Illinois, made 37 career starts at LSU (27 at center, nine at right guard, one at left tackle). LSU produced a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his years as a starter in Baton Rouge, and he was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week five times during his career, including an SEC-best three times in 2016.

The Browns previously had only Nick Harris, a 2020 fifth-round pick, rostered at the center position after the team released JC Tretter on March 15.

Related Content

news

Browns re-sign K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin converted 71.4 percent of his field goals last season

news

Browns sign P Corey Bojorquez

Bojorquez is entering his fifth NFL season

news

Browns sign QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett, a six-year veteran, has passed for 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 60 career games

news

Browns trade QB Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick

Keenum played nine games and made two starts since he joined the Browns in 2020

news

Browns release TE Austin Hooper

Hooper compiled 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons in Cleveland

news

Browns agree to terms with LB Anthony Walker Jr., OL Chris Hubbard

Walker led the Browns with 113 tackles last season and was one of the top defensive leaders, while Hubbard will enter his fifth season in Cleveland

news

Browns agree to terms with Pro Bowl return specialist and WR Jakeem Grant

Grant has been one of the most productive returners in the NFL since he was drafted by the Dolphins in 2016

news

Browns agree to terms with DT Taven Bryan

Bryan was a 2018 first-round pick and had 15 tackles and two sacks last season

news

Browns acquire DE Chase Winovich in trade with Patriots

Winovich was a third-round pick in 2019 and had plenty of success off the edge in his first two years in the league

news

Browns acquire WR Amari Cooper in trade with Cowboys

Cleveland sent a 2022 fifth-round pick and swapped 2022 sixth-round picks with the Cowboys to acquire the four-time Pro Bowler

news

Browns release C JC Tretter

Tretter, a nine-year veteran, started all but one game since he joined the Browns in 2017

Advertising