Browns agree to terms with Pro Bowl return specialist and WR Jakeem Grant

Grant has been one of the most productive returners in the NFL since he was drafted by the Dolphins in 2016

Mar 16, 2022 at 04:21 PM
The Browns added a big dose of speed to their special teams and return game Wednesday with the addition of WR Jakeem Grant.

Grant, a six-year veteran, has agreed to terms with the Browns. He's been primarily utilized as a kick and punt returner throughout his career and has been one of the most productive return players in the league since he was drafted in the sixth-round by the Dolphins in 2016. He has returned 119 punts for 1,228 yards (10.3 yards per return) and scored four touchdowns, including two in the last two seasons. He's also returned 110 kickoffs for 2,699 yards (34.5 yards per return) and has scored two touchdowns, including a 102-yard return in Week 1 of 2018 that was the longest kick return of the year.

"We are excited about what Jakeem Grant brings on both offense and special teams," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a versatile, dynamic player that has great speed. He's been one of the top returners in the NFL and we are excited to utilize his skillset."

Grant was a Pro Bowl returner in 2021 after he returned 26 punts for 309 yards (11.9 yards per return) and scored a 97-yard touchdown in Week 13, which stood as the longest punt return in the NFL that season and is tied for the 10th-longest punt return for a touchdown in league history. He also returned 23 kickoffs for 539 yards (23.4 yards per return). His Pro Bowl appearance was the first of his career, and he's also won Special Teams Player of the Week honors three times — once in 2021 after his 97-yard TD return and again in 2020 and 2018. He's also a two time second-team AP All-Pro selection as a punt returner (2020-21).

As a receiver, Grant has totaled 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns. He collected 11 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns last season, which he split with both the Dolphins and Bears after he was traded in Week 5.

Grant grew up in Dallas, Texas, and attended Texas Tech, where he holds the program record with 3,286 career receiving yards and four kick-return touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (86) hoists up wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) after Grant scored a touch down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NFC's Jakeem Grant (17) of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball during the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
Chicago Bears' Jakeem Grant Sr. gets past Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Miami Dolphins wide receivers Danny Amendola (80) and Jakeem Grant (19) enter the field before an NFL football game New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Jakeem Grant (17) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Teammates congratulate Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) after Grant scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (19) tries to evade a tackle by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24), bottom, with Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) pursuing, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) scores a touchdown during the second half at an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the right are Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (17). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant #19 catches a pass during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Jakeem Grant carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) takes a knee before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) celebrates his touchdown on a punt return against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15), congratulates wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19), after Grant scored a touchdown during the second half at an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) avoids a tackle by New York Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt (46), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) catches the ball during NFL football practice in Davie, Fla., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson (83) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs with the ball while being pursued by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Buffalo Bills linebacker Corey Thompson (52) misses a tackle as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs for t touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Advertising