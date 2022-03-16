Browns agree to terms with Pro Bowl return specialist and WR Jakeem Grant

The Browns added a big dose of speed to their special teams and return game Wednesday with the addition of WR Jakeem Grant.

Grant, a six-year veteran, has agreed to terms with the Browns. He's been primarily utilized as a kick and punt returner throughout his career and has been one of the most productive return players in the league since he was drafted in the sixth-round by the Dolphins in 2016. He has returned 119 punts for 1,228 yards (10.3 yards per return) and scored four touchdowns, including two in the last two seasons. He's also returned 110 kickoffs for 2,699 yards (34.5 yards per return) and has scored two touchdowns, including a 102-yard return in Week 1 of 2018 that was the longest kick return of the year.

"We are excited about what Jakeem Grant brings on both offense and special teams," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's a versatile, dynamic player that has great speed. He's been one of the top returners in the NFL and we are excited to utilize his skillset."

Grant was a Pro Bowl returner in 2021 after he returned 26 punts for 309 yards (11.9 yards per return) and scored a 97-yard touchdown in Week 13, which stood as the longest punt return in the NFL that season and is tied for the 10th-longest punt return for a touchdown in league history. He also returned 23 kickoffs for 539 yards (23.4 yards per return). His Pro Bowl appearance was the first of his career, and he's also won Special Teams Player of the Week honors three times — once in 2021 after his 97-yard TD return and again in 2020 and 2018. He's also a two time second-team AP All-Pro selection as a punt returner (2020-21).

As a receiver, Grant has totaled 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns. He collected 11 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns last season, which he split with both the Dolphins and Bears after he was traded in Week 5.