AFC North Reset: Analyzing the free agency moves of the Browns' division rivals

After nearly one month of free agency, there's been plenty of shuffling in the AFC North.

Each team has brought in a few key additions to compensate for a few big losses, and it doesn't appear as though the division will be any less competitive than it was in 2021. All four teams won eight or more games and were in the playoff hunt in the final part of the season in what was one of the closest races in the history of the division.

The Browns completed a few splashes to ensure they're in the race again in 2022 with QB Deshaun Watson and WR Amari Cooper, among other moves. Now, we're taking a look at what the other division rivals have done since the new league year began in March.

Baltimore Ravens

Biggest Deals: OT Morgan Moses (Jets), S Marcus Williams (Saints), DT Michael Pierce (Vikings)

Biggest Losses: C Bradley Bozeman (Panthers) and CB Anthony Averett (Raiders)

Under the Radar: Re-signed DT Calais Campbell

The Ravens addressed two of their biggest needs with the acquisitions of Moses and Williams — Moses could solidify right tackle after the Ravens struggled at the position following the trade of Orlando Brown Jr. last offseason, and Williams provides some secondary help for a defense that allowed the most passing yards in the league in 2021. Baltimore still has big areas to fill, however, at edge rusher and cornerback, where the depth is much thinner with the loss of Averett (14 games, 11 pass breakups in 2021). Pierce, who spent his first four seasons with the Ravens before going to the Vikings last season, returned to their interior and will join Campbell, a 14-year veteran entering his third season in Baltimore.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest Deals: LB Myles Jack (Jaguars), QB Mitch Trubisky (Bills), G James Daniels (Bears), C Mason Cole (Vikings)

Biggest Losses: QB Ben Roethlisberger (retired), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs), CB Joe Haden (Free Agent), S Terrell Edmunds (Free Agent), RG Trai Turner (Free Agent)

Under the Radar: Signed CB Levi Wallace (Bills)

It's a new era in Pittsburgh as the Steelers head into their first season without Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback in nearly two decades. Their next QB will either be Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or a quarterback from this year's draft class, but the group is also undergoing notable changes at offensive line and wide receiver. Mike Tomlin is a master at maximizing an offense and keeping the Steelers competitive in the division, although the Steelers likely will need to hit on a few draft picks to see offensive improvement from last season. Defensively, the Steelers pounced on one of the top free agents available in Jack once he was released by the Jaguars and are returning several top veterans in DE T.J. Watt, DT Cam Heyward and S Minkah Fitzpatrick. The defensive line and safety positions, however, are still thin on depth and could be targeted early in the draft, too.

Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest Deals: OT La'el Collins (Cowboys), C Ted Karras (Patriots), G Alex Cappa (Buccaneers)

Biggest Losses: TE CJ Uzomah (Jets),

Under the Radar: Signed TE Hayden Hurst (Falcons)