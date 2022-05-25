By the Numbers: Jadeveon Clowney ready to build on big first season in Cleveland

Jadeveon Clowney is officially back with the Browns.

The eight-year veteran signed a contract extension Wednesday that will keep him in Cleveland in 2022. That's huge news for Clowney and the Browns defense, as both thrived and ended the year in a particularly strong way in 2021.

Here are some of the numbers that show the value Clowney will keep in the defense for another year.

9 - That's how many sacks Clowney tallied in his first year with the Browns, which was his most since 2018. The season marked the third time in his career that Clowney had reached nine or more sacks.

11 - Eleven of Clowney's 37 tackles were for a loss of yards, which was also the most he recorded since 2018.

25 - Clowney and fellow All-Pro teammate Myles Garrett combined for 25 sacks, the highest total a Browns pass-rush duo had achieved since Reggie Camp (14) and Clay Matthews (12) compiled 26 in 1984.

2 - Only two Browns players collected more than one forced fumble last year: Clowney and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Kormaoah. They each had two.

7 - Clowney has tallied at least one forced fumble in seven consecutive seasons.

14 - Clowney had one of the healthiest seasons of his career in 2021 by playing 14 games, the most he's played in a year since 2018. He only missed one game due to injury and missed two others due to COVID-19 protocols.

55 - Clowney recorded 5.5 of his sacks in his last three games, including four in the last two games after he returned from the COVID-19 list. That push helped the Browns rank fifth in the league in total defense last year and tied for ninth with 43 sacks.

3 - Clowney has made three Pro Bowls in his career, which came in consecutive years from 2016-18. It's been three years since he last earned a Pro Bowl nod, but he came close to capturing another in his first year with the Browns — he was selected as an alternate but didn't officially get tabbed as one.

29 - Clowney is already entering his ninth NFL season but is still in the prime years of his NFL career. He's only 29 years old.