5 things to know about WR Amari Cooper

Cooper has a long history of consistency and success since his college days at Alabama 

Mar 16, 2022 at 06:45 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

WR Amari Cooper, a seven-year veteran and one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, has been traded to the Browns.

Here's five things to know about Cleveland's big addition to its receiver room.

1. Cooper has delivered nothing but consistency and durability since he was drafted by the Raiders with the fourth overall pick in 2015. He's never played less than 14 games in a season and has totaled over 70 receptions in five seasons — he was only two away from making it six seasons in 2021. Cooper has 46 career touchdowns, which is tied for 24th-most among active receivers and has 21 touchdowns in the last three seasons, which is tied for 11th.

2. Cleveland will be Cooper's third NFL home. He was traded from the Raiders to the Cowboys midway through the 2018 season for a first-round pick and became an immediate force with Dallas, recording 53 receptions, 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. Cooper ended that season with 1,005 total yards and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark again in 2019 and 2020.

3. Cooper was a record-setting receiver at Alabama and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in his junior year in 2014. He left Tuscaloosa as the school's leader with 3,463 career receiving yards and 31 career touchdowns and single-season records with 1,727 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2014. Each of those records have since been passed by Devonta Smith, but Cooper is still regarded as one of the best college receivers of all time for his career with the Crimson Tide.

4. Cooper instantly becomes the Browns' most experienced wide receiver and will certainly be in line to receive the highest target volume each week. He's 28, a young age for a player who's already been in the league for seven seasons, and at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Cooper will also become the biggest player in the Browns' wide receiver room. 

5. Cooper has previously thanked his mom, Michelle Green, for helping him reach the NFL by raising him through difficult circumstances when he was young. During the 2014 Heisman ceremony, Cooper told a story about how he began to realize the sacrifices his mom made toward raising him after she returned from a long walk from the grocery store with lines on her arms from carrying the bags. In 2017, Cooper provided his mom with a car and house.

Photos: 2022 Free Agency - Amari Cooper

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) arrives at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Advertising