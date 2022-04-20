Browns sign WR Javon Wims, DE Isaac Rochell

The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:

Signed (2):

DE Isaac Rochell

WR Javon Wims

Rochell, a Notre Dame product, comes to Cleveland after stints with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20) and most recently with the Indianapolis Colts (2021). Since he was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, Rochell has appeared in 63 career games (nine starts) and accrued 86 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one interception. In 2021, Rochell saw action in 12 games, posting 17 tackles. He hails from McDonough, Ga.