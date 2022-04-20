Browns sign WR Javon Wims, DE Isaac Rochell

The Cleveland Browns have made the following transactions:
Signed (2):
DE Isaac Rochell
WR Javon Wims
Rochell, a Notre Dame product, comes to Cleveland after stints with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20) and most recently with the Indianapolis Colts (2021). Since he was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, Rochell has appeared in 63 career games (nine starts) and accrued 86 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one interception. In 2021, Rochell saw action in 12 games, posting 17 tackles. He hails from McDonough, Ga.
Wims also entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (224th overall), selected by the Chicago Bears in 2018. He's caught 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns in 33 career games (seven starts) for the Bears from 2018-20. He was waived by the Bears during final roster cuts last season and spent 2021 on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad. A graduate of Georgia, Wims is a native of Jacksonville, Fla.