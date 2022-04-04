Browns sign P Corey Bojorquez

The Browns have signed four-year veteran P Corey Bojorquez.

Bojorquez has recorded 218 punts and averaged 45.4 yards per punt since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent 2021 with the Packers after playing his first three seasons with the Bills and averaged 46.5 yards per punt last season.

Bojorquez has kicked the two longest punts in the NFL the last two seasons. He had a 72-yard punt in 2020 and an 82-yard punt in 2021. He also led the league with an average of 50.8 yards per punt in 2020.