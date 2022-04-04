Transactions

Presented By

Browns sign P Corey Bojorquez

Bojorquez is entering his fifth NFL season

Apr 04, 2022 at 10:48 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

040422_Bojorquez2

The Browns have signed four-year veteran P Corey Bojorquez.

Bojorquez has recorded 218 punts and averaged 45.4 yards per punt since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent 2021 with the Packers after playing his first three seasons with the Bills and averaged 46.5 yards per punt last season.

Bojorquez has kicked the two longest punts in the NFL the last two seasons. He had a 72-yard punt in 2020 and an 82-yard punt in 2021. He also led the league with an average of 50.8 yards per punt in 2020.

Bojorquez is a Lakewood, California, native and attended New Mexico.

Related Content

news

Browns sign QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett, a six-year veteran, has passed for 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 60 career games
news

Browns trade QB Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick

Keenum played nine games and made two starts since he joined the Browns in 2020
news

Browns release TE Austin Hooper

Hooper compiled 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons in Cleveland
news

Browns agree to terms with LB Anthony Walker Jr., OL Chris Hubbard

Walker led the Browns with 113 tackles last season and was one of the top defensive leaders, while Hubbard will enter his fifth season in Cleveland
news

Browns agree to terms with Pro Bowl return specialist and WR Jakeem Grant

Grant has been one of the most productive returners in the NFL since he was drafted by the Dolphins in 2016
news

Browns agree to terms with DT Taven Bryan 

Bryan was a 2018 first-round pick and had 15 tackles and two sacks last season
news

Browns acquire DE Chase Winovich in trade with Patriots

Winovich was a third-round pick in 2019 and had plenty of success off the edge in his first two years in the league
news

Browns acquire WR Amari Cooper in trade with Cowboys

Cleveland sent a 2022 fifth-round pick and swapped 2022 sixth-round picks with the Cowboys to acquire the four-time Pro Bowler
news

Browns release C JC Tretter

Tretter, a nine-year veteran, started all but one game since he joined the Browns in 2017
news

Browns release WR Jarvis Landry

Landry joined the Browns via trade in 2018 and led the team in receptions in each of his four seasons in Cleveland
news

Browns designate TE David Njoku as franchise player, tender three

Njoku, a 2017 first-round pick, recorded 36 receptions and 475 receiving yards and led the Browns with four receiving touchdowns in 2021
Advertising