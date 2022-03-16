Browns agree to terms with DT Taven Bryan 

The Browns bolstered their group of interior defensive linemen Wednesday with the addition of DT Taven Bryan.

Bryan, a 2018 first-round pick (29th overall) by the Jaguars, has agreed to terms with Cleveland. He totaled 86 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his first four years in the league and was previously a big piece of the Jaguars' interior D-line rotation. He's missed just two games in his career — both were in 2021, when he finished the season with 15 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for a loss.

"Taven Bryan is a young player with a lot of upside," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He is a big, physical player in the middle of the defense. He is going to fit in well with our group on the defensive line."

Bryan is from Casper, Wyoming, and was the top-ranked recruit in the state in 2014. He attended Florida and became one of the top defensive tackles of the 2018 class after his junior season when he compiled 40 tackles, six tackles for a loss and four sacks.